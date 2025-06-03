War Room Joins Canada's Top 0.1% of Digital Agencies as it Becomes a Google Marketing Platform Partner

Google honours War Room with Premier and GMP certifications following record-breaking campaign results.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ - War Room , a leading programmatic advertising agency, today announces it has been named a certified Google Marketing Platform Partner, a distinction reserved for the top 0.1% of digital marketing agencies in Canada. This elite status affirms War Room's deep technical expertise, strategic excellence, and proven ability to drive results using Google's most advanced advertising tools.

The Google Marketing Platform (GMP) certification gives War Room access to enterprise-level products like Campaign Manager 360, Display & Video 360, and Search Ads 360. With access to these tools, War Room can go beyond traditional media buying and enhance its digital advertising strategies by integrating real-time data analysis, AI-powered bidding optimizations, and advanced performance measurement solutions that optimize client campaigns. With augmented GA4 and BigQuery integrations, War Room can now deliver deeper insights and smarter, faster decisions for clients looking to scale.

"This puts us in a different league," said Mike Tyler, CEO of War Room. "Being selected as a GMP Partner reflects the results-driven work we do daily, blending creativity, strategy, and data to deliver meaningful business growth."

This achievement follows War Room's recent recognition as a Google Premier Partner, placing the agency in the top 3% of performers in Canada based on campaign performance, client growth, and overall account success. Over the past year alone, War Room managed millions in advertising spend, achieving an average ROAS of 4.75x, demonstrating the agency's ability to deliver exceptional results at scale. Together, these two partnerships mark War Room as one of the most advanced programmatic and paid media agencies in the country.

War Room's impact is evident for Tourism Golden , whose search ad grant campaign with the company saw remarkable year-over-year improvements. "In 2024, we saw a 369.4% increase in conversion volume and a 467.5% boost in conversion rate—results that far exceeded our expectations," said Joanne Sweeting, Executive Director at Tourism Golden. "And the momentum has continued into 2025, with conversion volume up another 62.1% and conversion rate up 117.5% so far this year. War Room's expertise, strategic guidance, and consistent performance have been instrumental in helping us reach the right audiences and achieve meaningful results."

With early access to emerging Google tools and executive-level support, the team is now more equipped than ever to navigate complexity, adapt quickly, and exceed expectations.

"Our team has always been focused on performance and relationships," said Kirstie Satchwell, Chief Revenue Officer of War Room. "We work closely with our clients, like Science World and the Vancouver Whitecaps, to craft personalized strategies that aren't just innovative, they deliver measurable ROI. These designations from Google validate that commitment."

For brands seeking a digital partner that goes beyond the basics, War Room offers the strategy, tech, and track record to drive elite results.

About War Room

War Room is an award-winning programmatic advertising agency dedicated to helping brands scale with data-driven, high-performance campaigns. Founded in Vancouver, Canada, War Room specializes in paid media and digital advertising strategies and partners with brands to maximize their return on ad spend (ROAS) using strategic insights and its proprietary ad tech platform, Kedet. Recognized as both a Google Premier Partner and a certified Google Marketing Platform Partner, War Room has supported its clients including SkiBig3, Science World and the Canucks, with strategic planning, real-time optimization, and scalable growth.

