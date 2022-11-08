WAR CHILD CANADA TO HOST STAR-STUDDED GALA, THE WORLD THAT'S POSSIBLE, AT THE ROYAL ONTARIO MUSEUM ON DECEMBER 5TH, 2022

Featuring an Incredible Lineup Including Metric, Chantal Kreviazuk, Colin Mochrie & Debra McGrath, JP Saxe, Josh Radnor, Arthur Simeon, Em Beihold, Chef Mark McEwan and More in Support of Children and Families Affected by War

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - War Child Canada is thrilled to announce their highly-anticipated gala, The World That's Possible, on Monday, December 5th from 6:00-10:30pm at the Royal Ontario Museum (100 Queen's Park, Toronto). The gala will raise funds in support of the millions of children and families impacted by war and violence.

Hosted by Entertainment Tonight Canada's Sangita Patel, this unforgettable night will feature performances by Metric, Chantal Kreviazuk, Colin Mochrie and Debra McGrath, JP Saxe, Josh Radnor, Arthur Simeon, and Em Beihold, gourmet international cuisine prepared by Chef Mark McEwan of The McEwan Group and Head Judge of Top Chef Canada, and a live and silent auction with Layne The Auctionista. This year's honourary gala chairs include War Child ambassadors Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski, with Sylvia Mantella and Wes Hall.

Please visit warchild.ca/gala for tickets and information.

The evening will include presentations of War Child's Philanthropy Award (Gary and Donna Slaight) Founder's Award (Chantal Kreviazuk), Changemaker Award (Mohamad Fakih, Paramount Fine Foods), and Corporate Award (Paliare Roland Rosenberg Rothstein LLP).

"After two-years of virtual galas, we could not be more thrilled to be back in-person in support of the more than half a million children we serve in many of the world's neglected crises" says Dr. Samantha Nutt, Founder & President, War Child Canada. "This night not only raises critical funds and awareness for our humanitarian programs, but also highlights the important work the organization has accomplished over the past two plus decades and hopes to achieve in the future."

"Being a parent has strengthened my commitment to War Child and its amazing work protecting children from the devastation of war," states actor and War Child ambassador Thomas Sadoski. "I am grateful for the platform I have to advocate for and support War Child, and I strongly encourage others to do so also. Their work is life saving and so important, especially during these increasingly fragile times."

The Gala is sponsored by The Slaight Family Foundation, Mantella Corporation, Generation Capital, Mattamy Homes, Torys LLP, The Globe and Mail, ET Canada, Global TV, Blackjet Inc., Scarlet Lens Productions, and Pomp and Circumstance.

War Child Canada:

War Child Canada has been empowering children and their families to overcome the brutal impact of war and violence for more than 20 years. War Child delivers programs that give children access to education, protect their legal and human rights, and give their families the tools they need to escape poverty by using a model that is locally driven and led by 99% local staff. www.warchild.ca

