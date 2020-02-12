Wander Magazine Expands into Regionally Focused Print Editions

First Issue to Celebrate Southern Georgian Bay, Canada

COLLINGWOOD, ON, Feb. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - From the publishers of North America's largest wellness travel magazine comes a new print publication that celebrates the healthy, active lifestyle that is thriving in one of the most beautiful regions of Canada. Wander Southern Georgian Bay will take a curated look at the best places, pursuits and products for a thriving, well lifestyle.

Having secured distribution to an affluent, highly-targeted audience through Alpine Ski Club's private membership and strategic partners, each issue will highlight local wellness features – from the latest spa treatments, fitness offerings, and holistic therapies to preeminent places to eat, stay, and retreat – woven through with wellness travel experiences within a short drive, across Canada and abroad.

The print magazine's Live, Eat and Travel Well sections will also live online in the form of a digital magazine, which will layer on engagement content including video and custom advertiser brochures.

The Spring and Fall 2020 issues will be complemented by a Wander "Wellness Weekend" event scheduled for October 16-18, 2020, at Alpine Ski Club, with workshops, speakers, yoga, meditation and fitness classes, wellness vendors and much more.

Contact [email protected] for further details on this exclusive opportunity to be a part of the regional publication for wellness and travel in Southern Georgian Bay.

