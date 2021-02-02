Wampole launches new bottles made from 100% recycled materials

Ecological packaging, made in Canada Wampole, a Canadian company, is proud to announce the launch of new bottles made from 100% recycled materials for its natural products and nutritional supplements. Concerned about the impact of plastic waste on the environment, the company is taking concrete action to reduce its ecological footprint with this greener packaging. In doing so, it has joined the ranks of eco-responsible leaders in the natural health products sector. With the gradual introduction of these new bottles to the market, Wampole is aiming to commercialize 30% of its products in packaging made from recycled materials by the end of 2021.

These new bottles are not only more environmentally friendly, but they are also made in Canada and will be packaged at Wampole's facilities in Quebec. The company is thereby promoting local sourcing for its packaging, which stimulates the Canadian economy and reduces the ecological footprint of its products.

Several Wampole products are already available online and in pharmacies in these new ecological bottles. The "ECO — bottle made from recycled materials" logo has been developed to allow consumers to easily identify these products when making their purchases.

Committed to an environmental approach

Wampole's decision to offer environmentally friendly packaging and to support local procurement is part of a serious and well-considered environmental approach. As in other economic sectors, natural health product companies must also do their part for the environment, and Wampole wants to lead the way while continuing to offer consumers quality natural health products. In order to do so, the Canadian company is currently reflecting on all aspects of its activities and the concrete actions that can be implemented to reduce its ecological footprint. Its environmental approach focuses on three key areas: ecological packaging, local manufacturing and packaging, and continuous improvement.

2025 targets

To support its environmental approach, Wampole has set specific targets and has already taken tangible steps to achieve them. By 2025, the company will work towards the following targets, among others:

Commercializing 75% of its products in ecological packaging;

Removing most cardboard boxes for products already packaged in a plastic bottle;

Giving preference to local suppliers whenever possible.

Quote

"Providing natural health products in bottles made from 100% recycled materials seemed like an obvious first step in our environmental approach. We offer products that help maintain the health of consumers, which is intimately linked to the health of our planet."

– Louis-Philip Vermeersch, General Manager, Wampole

About Wampole

As the 1st Canadian Established Supplements Company - 1893, Wampole offers a wide range of trusted natural health products. Dedicated to quality, service and value, Wampole is leading the way to a new century of health. From its extended selection of vitamins and supplements in liquids, including its renowned Tonic, to herbal and nutritional supplements for joint health, brain and heart health, intestinal health, iron deficiency and sleep disorders, Wampole offers a complete range of wellness solutions. The product portfolio also includes the Adorable natural products brand, intended specifically for moms and young children, as well as cough and cold products under the renowned Valda brand. Wampole is a division of JAMP Pharma Group, a privately owned Canadian company headquartered in Montréal, Québec. https://www.wampole.ca/

