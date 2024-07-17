Waltz Inc Launches for Foreign Investors to Streamline Investing, Financing and Closing in U.S. Residential Real Estate

MIAMI, July 17, 2024 /CNW/ -- Waltz Inc today announced its launch to provide foreign investors with a simple, remote experience to invest in and purchase residential real estate in the U.S., all in 30 days. Waltz is currently available in nine states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas, with plans for further expansion.

Through Waltz, investors are provided with a comprehensive solution to the foreign investment and purchase process in U.S. real estate. Investors start by finding their ideal property through a real estate agent, mortgage broker, or turnkey provider. Waltz then provides them with everything necessary to begin their journey; identity verification, Limited Liability Company (LLC) with an Employer Identification Number (EIN), and pre-approval letter. Investors are set up with a U.S. digital bank account* to manage their investment, with competitive and fast currency exchange capabilities.

"Investing in anything nowadays takes just a few clicks, unless you're a foreign citizen investing in U.S. property," said Yuval Golan, Founder and CEO of Waltz. "From my experiences investing globally and in the U.S., I wanted to make the process for non-citizens as straightforward and simple as possible. Now, investors can just Waltz in, Waltz out, and they immediately start their journey of turning the wealth they built into the future they dream of, while we manage the compliance, legal, banking and regulatory side of the process."

Investors using Waltz can receive mortgages or refinancing for foreigners up to 70% LTV, offering three times the leverage compared to cash-only transactions. The loan is based on the property's return on investment rather than personal income. Waltz streamlines the closing process by providing a remote solution for appraisal, inspection, title, and insurance. Once investors complete the purchase, Waltz also helps connect them with a property manager and tax advisor, view property performance, and more.

"Waltz fundamentally reshapes the investment experience in residential real estate for foreign nationals," said Tomer Diari, General Partner at Aleph and Waltz A Round lead investor. "Foreign capital is a major driver for real estate development around the world, but the US is still ill-equipped to deal with foreign investors. Waltz removes key pain points from the process and streamlines the financial, legal and regulatory processes to enable competitive access to this blue-chip asset class. We are proud to support this exceptional multinational team in its vision and look forward to watching Waltz emerge as a category leader in the financial services industry."

Waltz is backed by TLV Partners and Aleph, global VC firms investing in category-making startups. Angel investors of Waltz include leaders in finance, banking, technology, and real estate. For more information, visit https://www.getwaltz.com.

About Waltz Inc.

Waltz makes investing in US property as simple as buying houses in Monopoly, with an app-like platform that turns the whole buying process into a few clicks. Waltz provides foreign investors with everything they need to invest in US property, including LLC, EIN, an operating agreement, a mortgage, remote closing and more. Waltz has conducted two funding rounds, a Seed in early 2022, and a Series A in March of 2024, totaling $24M.

As part of streamlining the investment process, Waltz works with Synctera, a complete platform to build and manage banking and payments products, Currencycloud, a Visa solution, to enable fast and easy currency exchange within minutes, and Regent Bank, an FDIC-insured financial partner to support the creation of US-based bank accounts.

Waltz is a financial technology company. Banking services are provided by Regent Bank, Member FDIC. Waltz is not an FDIC-insured bank. FDIC deposit insurance up to $250,000 is available through Regent Bank on a "pass-through" basis, for which certain conditions must be satisfied.

International payment services for Waltz Inc are provided by The Currency Cloud Inc. which operates in partnership with Community Federal Savings Bank (CFSB) to facilitate payments in all 50 states in the US. CFSB is registered with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC Certificate# 57129). The Currency Cloud Inc is registered with FinCEN and authorized in 39 states to transmit money.

