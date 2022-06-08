MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Walmart Connect Canada, the retail media arm for Walmart Canada, is pleased to announce that advertisers that use select top-tier ad-tech partners now have direct access to online ad inventory.

This important change is powered by Criteo's leading commerce media platform and gives Walmart Connect's more than 1,350 client brands more choice and control in the way they connect with the 1.5 million daily shoppers on Walmart.ca. Advertisers can purchase sponsored listings on Walmart.ca through ad-tech partners working with Criteo, including Skai, Pacvue, Perpetua, Tinuiti, Flywheel, Tradeswell, Marin Software, CommerceIQ and Intentwise.

While sponsored products are still offered directly through Walmart Connect, its new self-serve ad option makes it easier for advertisers to scale, automate and optimize campaigns on Walmart.ca.

This new way of transacting is even more attractive and convenient for many brands who may already be using these ad-tech partners for other media as well as for new client brands to get in front of the some 80 per cent of Canadians who shop at Walmart.

Dana Toering, Vice President, Walmart Connect Canada, says, "We experienced incredible growth in net new advertisers last year. We know ad-tech is critical for many brands to reach customers in those meaningful moments on the shopping journey. Whenever possible, we promise brands 'media your way'. So, in parallel with beefing up our omnichannel offering, leveraging this platform and the expertise of its ad-tech partners was the next step in giving advertisers what they need to succeed, in ways that work best for them. Ad teams will have hands-on-keyboard to build, launch, manage and optimize campaigns, using real-time data. This is a gamechanger."

Advertisers across Canada can now purchase sponsored products however they prefer, offering brands more access and flexibility. This new capability is an exciting part of Walmart Connect's omnichannel suite of solutions, designed to connect brands more meaningfully in customers' everyday lives, to accelerate shared growth.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide, serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca, is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2021 and named one of Canada's most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada has made a commitment to regeneration — focusing on equitable opportunity, sustainability, community ethics and integrity. Since 1994, Walmart Canada has raised over $500 million to support communities across Canada. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages — Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Walmart Connect Canada

Walmart Connect Canada (WMC) is the retail media business unit within Walmart Canada that sits at the intersection of shopping and advertising. It offers brands sophisticated advertising solutions across a network of over 3 million in-store and online shoppers per day, with the goal of helping customers discover the brands and products available at Walmart that are right for them. More information can be found at walmartconnect.ca and on Walmart Connect Canada's LinkedIn page.

SOURCE Walmart Canada Corp.

For further information: Felicia Fefer, Walmart Canada, [email protected]