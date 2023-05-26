Walmart Canada Welcomes First Shipment of Laboratoire Modilac Infant Formula

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 26, 2023 /CNW/ - To support parents in Canada who have faced country-wide formula shortages over the past two years, Walmart Canada has proudly accepted its first shipment of the Laboratoire Modilac range of powdered infant formulas authorized for sale in Canada.

These trusted infant nutrition products are made in and imported from France and are sourced in collaboration with Health Canada, who identified the supplier and approved the products under the interim policy for sale in Canada. Health Canada followed a rigorous sourcing, screening and approvals process to ensure these products are safe for Canadian families.

Walmart is the first Canadian retailer to accept shipment of this much-needed formula to augment its existing assortment of infant nutrition products.

The formulas approved by Health Canada under the interim policy are currently arriving in Walmart Canada stores across the country, with full availability in-store and online anticipated in June. The following products will be available for sale at Walmart Canada's every day low prices:

Laboratoire Modilac Précision 700g 1 st age (0-6 months) for daily nutrition

age (0-6 months) for daily nutrition Laboratoire Modilac Précision 700g 2nd age (6-12 months) for daily nutrition

Laboratoire Modilac, a leading producer of infant formula in France, has designed and produced formula in France since 1984 with milk collected in the heart of Normandy. Laboratoire Modilac is a top pediatrician-recommended brand in France, consulting experts in pediatrics and nutrition to develop formulas at the forefront of nutritional research and to produce a product as close as possible to breast milk.

While this formula option is new to Canadians, the ingredients are consistent with what is currently available in the Canadian market and it has been fully approved by Health Canada for sale to Canadians.

"We share the concerns of parents and caregivers who are unable to find the baby formula they need. We have been working with many manufacturers to ensure that families across the country can access the formulas they rely on and this collaboration between Walmart and Laboratoire Modilac is welcome news," said the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Canada's Minister of Health. "We will continue to work with manufacturers and all partners to increase supply and ensure the comparable product is available for families who need it."

"Walmart Canada is here to help Canadians save money and live better. Today, this guiding principle means we are accepting the first shipment of much-needed imported infant formula on Canadian soil," said Sam Wankowski, Chief Merchandising Officer, Walmart Canada. "We know the supply chain challenges around baby formula have been extremely stressful for parents. Today, Canadian families can feel more confident when they shop for formula, knowing we have expanded the options available to feed their infants at our every day low prices."

"Laboratoire Modilac is honoured to collaborate with Walmart Canada to nourish babies and to help parents, particularly in the context of recurring and current shortages of formula in the Canadian market," explains Ghislain Ehrmann, CEO, Laboratoire Modilac. "We're proud to bring the product French families have relied on since 1984 to Canadian families in collaboration with Walmart and Health Canada."

