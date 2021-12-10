Walmart Canada unveils state-of-the-art warehouse technology in Cornwall, Ontario

The 40,000-square-foot space provides the retailer with a modern method of order fulfillment that uses innovative technology with a user-friendly computer system to deliver goods to associates. The system will provide general merchandise, including health and beauty products, apparel, stationery, and electronics to 136 Walmart stores from Kingston, Ontario, to Canada's East Coast. It is part of Walmart Canada's $3.5-billion investment to make the online and in-store shopping experience simpler, faster and more convenient for associates and customers.

"We're incredibly excited to be modernizing our supply chain – in Cornwall and across the country. These investments will help our associates to better serve our customers," said Horacio Barbeito, President and CEO, Walmart Canada. "Cornwall is an integral part of our supply-chain network and we're committed to providing jobs and opportunities to this valuable community that we've proudly called home for 27 years."

Investing in Cornwall

Walmart Canada has been proudly serving the Cornwall community since 1994. The Cornwall Walmart store was converted into a Supercentre in 2015, where it currently employs approximately 280 associates. Cornwall is also home to four Walmart distribution centres, covering 2.9 million square feet. Across Eastern Ontario, Walmart Canada's four distribution centres and 27 stores employ more than 10,000 associates.

This project will strengthen the local economy by providing employment in Cornwall. The build created more than 150 engineering jobs in Cornwall. Walmart Canada is hiring for 80 positions inside the Cornwall regional distribution centre.

"We are very pleased to see Walmart Canada continue to invest in Cornwall," said Cornwall Mayor Glen Grant. "This investment in state-of-the-art technology reinforces Walmart's position as a world leader in the supply-chain sector, and supports the 2,000-plus workforce in Cornwall that work hard every day to bring much needed goods to Canadian families."

New features and benefits at the Cornwall facility include:

Modern machinery powered by an easy-to-use computer system that helps support workflow, improving accuracy and traceability.

The infrastructure can transport 60,000 goods in 16 hours, increasing speed and productivity.

The facility uses cutting-edge logistics technology, installed by Vanderlande.

The technology helps move goods in the warehouse with fewer physical demands.

It is omni-capable in meeting the current and future needs of stores and e-commerce.

The new software is similar to what will be used in two distribution centres currently under construction in Surrey, British Columbia (expected to open in 2022) and Vaughan, Ontario (expected to open in 2024).

