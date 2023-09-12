MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, with a commitment to ensuring their associates have the skills needed for the future, Walmart Canada announced they will cover the cost of tuition, books, and course fees for associates through its Live Better U (LBU) education program.

This program marks a $50 million investment over the next five years in associate career-driven learning and development, offered through programs at top-tier schools across Canada.

"We believe there is a path for everyone at Walmart and we want to remove barriers to high quality education," said AnnMarie Mercer, Chief People Officer, Walmart Canada. "We're proud that through LBU, we're offering our associates a program designed with them in mind. LBU meets associates where they are on their educational journey by offering online, flexible programs to help them balance work, life and school."

LBU offers a path for all associates, whether they're looking to accelerate their growth, get in-demand credentials, or receive a degree or licensing for a specialized role. The course offerings were curated based on the new and future needs of the business. Some offerings include:

such as English as a Second Language, French as a Second Language and GED courses; In-demand courses and certificates such as project management, data analytics, omni retail, ecommerce, business communications and strategy; and

such as project management, data analytics, omni retail, ecommerce, business communications and strategy; and Degrees and licensing for pharmacy technicians and opticians, with more to come.

The retailer wants to ensure associates are trained and equipped with the skills of the future so they stay and grow with Walmart Canada. All eligible permanent part-time, full-time, and salaried Walmart Canada associates can apply to LBU.

"LBU has been a game-changer in the U.S. these past five years, and we're thrilled to expand our footprint and offer this life-changing benefit to even more Walmart associates," said Lorraine Stomski, SVP, Associate Learning & Leadership, Walmart Global. "Our participants are more likely to be promoted and less likely to leave the company than their peers, meaning it helps our people and our business. Nearly 120,000 Walmart U.S. associates have taken advantage of the opportunity to grow with the company while building a brighter future and better life. We can't wait to see that impact continue to grow with this expansion."

LBU is the latest offering in a comprehensive learning and development offering at Walmart Canada. Last year, they launched an internal talent marketplace: an AI-enabled platform that provides visibility to career paths within the company. In addition, associates have access to OnDemand learning platforms including Harvard Spark, Harvard ManageMentor, and ExecOnline.

