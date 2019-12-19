Wallbridge Announces Closing of $7.9 Million Private Placement

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSX:WM, FWB: WC7) ("Wallbridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of $7.9 million through the issuance of 7,999,700 common shares in the Company. A total of 2,590,700 common shares were issued on a flow-through basis ("Super FT Shares") at a price of $1.05 per Super FT Share and 5,409,000 common shares in the capital of the Company on a flow-through basis ("National FT Shares") at a price of $0.95 per National FT Share. Collectively, the Super FT Shares and the National FT Shares are the "Offered Securities".

"The completion of this financing gives us additional financial flexibility to achieve our goals of advancing Fenelon and pursing additional advanced-stage projects which would add to the Company's near-term project pipeline," said Marz Kord, Wallbridge's President & CEO. "We are also pleased that Eric Sprott has chosen to participate in this private placement."

The gross proceeds from the issuance of the Offered Securities will be used for Canadian Exploration Expenses and will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures," as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The Super FT Shares will also qualify for the two 10% enhancements under section 726.4.9 and section 726.4.17.1 of the Quebec Taxation Act. The Offered Securities will be renounced with an effective date no later than December 31, 2019 to the initial purchasers of the Offered Securities in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid a cash finder's fee of $300,014. All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Offering is subject to final acceptance of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Offering constituted a related-party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101") as Mr. Eric Sprott, a reporting insider of the Company subscribed for 2,967,000 National FT Shares pursuant to the Offering. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the participation in the Offering by Mr. Sprott does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of the Offering, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances in order to complete the Offering in an expeditious manner.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge is establishing a pipeline of projects that will support sustainable 100,000 ounce-plus annual gold production as well as organic growth through exploration and scalability.

The Company is currently developing its 100%-owned Fenelon Gold Property, which is located proximal to the Sunday Lake Deformation Zone, an emerging gold belt in northwestern Quebec with an ongoing 70-80,000 m exploration drill program in 2019 and a recently-completed 33,500-tonne bulk sample. Wallbridge is also pursuing additional advanced-stage projects which would add to the Company's near-term project pipeline. Wallbridge is also the operator of, and a 20% shareholder in, Loncan Canada Inc., a privately-held company with a large portfolio of nickel, copper, and PGM projects in Ontario's Sudbury Basin.

