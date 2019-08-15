Wallbridge Adds Two Drills, Targets Up To 80,000 Metres in 2019 at Fenelon

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSX:WM, FWB: WC7) ("Wallbridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it plans to increase the number of drills to six from four at its 100% owned Fenelon Gold Property ("Fenelon" or the "Property"). A fifth drill arrived on site yesterday and a sixth drill will be mobilized in the coming weeks. The additional drills will enable Wallbridge to accelerate and increase its 2019 exploration program in the Main Gabbro and Area 51 zones.

Over 35,000 total metres have been drilled to date in 2019. The revised program, with six drills operating, will be on track to complete 70,000-80,000 metres by the end of the year. Five rigs (four surface, one underground) will be active on exploration drilling, doing large-spaced step-outs to define the footprint of the Fenelon gold system and one underground drill rig will continue testing the Naga Viper, Cayenne and Tabasco zones near the existing mine workings.

Assay results are pending for 23 surface drill holes and eight underground holes, including 25 intervals with visible gold. With widespread gold mineralization over hundreds of metres, especially in Area 51, the processing, sampling and assaying of the drill holes takes considerable time. Wallbridge will continue to report meaningful, complete composites once all assay results from each hole are received.

Fenelon is located in northwestern Quebec proximal to the Sunday Lake Deformation Zone ("SLDZ") which hosts the Detour Gold Mine in Ontario, and Balmoral Resources' gold deposits at Martinière. Secondary splays of the SLDZ transect the Property over two to four-kilometre strike lengths and have controlled the emplacement of a significant gold system along the Jeremie Pluton and within a mafic-ultramafic sill referred to as the Main Gabbro.

Since acquiring the property in late 2016, Wallbridge has completed an updated resource estimate and a positive pre-feasibility study on the resource that existed in the Main Gabbro prior to any drilling by the Company. Wallbridge has undertaken successful surface exploration drilling campaigns in 2017, 2018 and 2019, and has recently completed an underground 35,000-tonne bulk sample at Fenelon. Drilling to date has significantly extended existing zones, located additional parallel zones, and discovered a new gold system associated to the Jeremie Pluton referred to as Area 51.

The Qualified Persons responsible for the technical content of this press release are Marz Kord, P. Eng., M. Sc., MBA, President & CEO and Attila Péntek, P.Geo., Ph.D., Vice President Exploration for Wallbridge Mining Company Limited.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge is establishing a pipeline of projects that will support sustainable production and revenue as well as organic growth through exploration and scalability.

Wallbridge is currently developing its 100%-owned high-grade Fenelon Gold property in Quebec with ongoing exploration and a recently-completed 35,000-tonne bulk sample. Wallbridge is also pursuing additional advanced-stage projects which would add to the Company's near-term project pipeline. Wallbridge is also continuing partner-funded exploration on its large portfolio of nickel, copper, and PGM projects in Sudbury, Ontario, with a focus on its high-grade Parkin project.

Wallbridge also has exposure to exploration for copper and gold in Jamaica and British Columbia through its 11.3% ownership of Carube Copper Corp. (CUC:TSX-V, formerly Miocene Resources Limited, a Wallbridge spin-out of its BC assets).

This press release may contain forward-looking statements (including "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) relating to, among other things, the operations of Wallbridge and the environment in which it operates. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Wallbridge has relied on a number of assumptions and estimates in making such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the costs associated with the development and operation of its properties. Such assumptions and estimates are made in light of the trends and conditions that are considered to be relevant and reasonable based on information available and the circumstances existing at this time. A number of risk factors may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or outcomes of such exploration and/or mine development to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including, without limitation, whether such discoveries will result in commercially viable quantities of such mineralized materials, the possibility of changes to project parameters as plans continue to be refined, the ability to execute planned exploration and future drilling programs, the need for additional funding to continue exploration and development efforts, changes in general economic, market and business conditions, and those other risks set forth in Wallbridge's most recent annual information form under the heading "Risk Factors" and in its other public filings. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and such information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and may be beyond the control of Wallbridge. Although Wallbridge has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. In addition, all forward-looking statements in this press release are given as of the date hereof.

Wallbridge disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this disclaimer.

For further information: please visit the Company's website at www.wallbridgemining.com or contact: Wallbridge Mining Company Limited, Marz Kord, P. Eng., M. Sc., MBA, President & CEO, Tel: (705) 682-9297 ext. 251, Email: mkord@wallbridgemining.com; Brian Penny, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (416) 716-8346, Email: bpenny@wallbridgemining.com

