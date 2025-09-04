MONTREAL, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Wallace Greene, Chief Operating Officer at Credigy, a subsidiary of National Bank of Canada (TSX: NA), is scheduled to speak at Barclays' Annual Global Financial Services Conference on September 8, 2025, from 9:45 a.m. to 10:25 a.m. (EDT).

The webcast link is accessible via National Bank's website at www.nbc.ca/investorrelations.

