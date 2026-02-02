MONTREAL, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - National Bank Investments Inc. (‟NBI") announced today the change to the name and the investment strategies, as well as a management and administration fees reduction for the NBI Global Diversified Equity Fund (the "Fund").

Name change

Effective as of February 3, 2026, the Fund will be renamed as follows:

Current Name New Name NBI Global Diversified Equity Fund NBI SmartData Global Equity Fund

Investment strategies change

Effective as of February 3, 2026, the Fund's investment strategies will be modified to reflect the investment approach and process of its underlying funds. The Fund's investment objective remains unchanged.

Management and administration fee reductions

Effective on or about February 3, 2026, management and administration fees for the Fund series listed in the table below will be reduced as follows:

Fund and series Management fee Administration fee Current New Current New NBI Global Diversified Equity Fund - Advisor and Investor series 2.00 % 1.40 % 0.20 % 0.10 % NBI Global Diversified Equity Fund - F series 1.05 % 0.40 % 0.20 % 0.10 %

All the above changes will be included in an amendment to the simplified prospectus for the NBI Funds and ETFs, which will be filed on the SEDAR+ website and on the NBI website.

About NBI Funds

NBI Funds (the "Funds") are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada and sold by authorized dealers. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus of the Funds before investing. The Funds' securities are not insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. The Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About National Bank Investments Inc.

National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at September 30, 2025, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $105 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media.

National Bank Investments is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association, and a founding participant in the Climate Engagement Canada initiative.

About National Bank of Canada

With $577 billion in assets as at October 31, 2025, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has approximately 35,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

Information: Alexandre Guay, Chief Advisor, Public Affairs, National Bank of Canada, Tel.: 514-412-5125, [email protected]