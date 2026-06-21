Walkers and Runners of all ages stride toward the next breakthroughs at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre

Thousands of participants unite to Carry The Fire for cancer patients and set a new fundraising record

TORONTO, June 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Participants of all ages raised $1.8 million at the 13th annual Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation Journey presented by Starlight Investments, a new fundraising record for this event, in support of life-saving cancer research at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre. Funds raised today support over 1,600 researchers and doctors in our shared vision to create a world free from the fear of cancer.

Walkers and runners of all ages came together to support Princess Margaret Cancer Centre (CNW Group/Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation)

"Every step taken today fuels discovery and accelerates the impact of world-leading cancer research at The Princess Margaret, changing outcomes for patients here in Canada and around the world," said Dr. Miyo Yamashita, President and CEO, The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. "We are deeply grateful to every walker, runner - and their furry friends - for participating in Journey. Every dollar raised today brings hope to cancer patients and their loved ones."

Participants gathered at University of Toronto's Varsity Stadium to celebrate their collective impact on cancer research, education, treatment, and care and took part in a morning of fun activities, including a kids' run, before heading out on a one, three, or five kilometre walk or run.

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation Journey, held on Father's Day, holds a special significance for dad and testicular cancer survivor Mark Vidic. "At 43, I didn't expect a testicular cancer diagnosis - especially after being told I was 'too old' for it. But cancer doesn't follow expectations," said Mark, who participated in Journey with his pregnant wife and their three daughters. "Thanks to the care I received at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and the support of my family, I completed treatment, my scans are clear, and we are expecting a baby boy after being told cancer would likely impact our family plans. Participating in Journey is our way of helping to Carry The Fire for cancer research and bring hope to others facing cancer."

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation Journey featured live entertainment along the route and offered participants a powerful moment of reflection as they passed by Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, where funds raised help advance research and improve outcomes for cancer patients. The experience continued back at Varsity Stadium with family-friendly celebrations, including outdoor activities and an appearance by Journey's mascot, Hope the dog.

Starlight Investments is proud to be the presenting sponsor of The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation Journey. "The Princess Margaret is one of the world's leading cancer research and treatment centres," said Lauren Kenney, Chief People Officer, Starlight Investments. "We are proud to support their work and bring hope to cancer patients and their families."

While each participant is driven by their own motivation to step forward, the collective Journey community advances our philanthropic priorities of early detection, innovative treatments, and comprehensive support, offering the greatest promise to transform cancer survival rates and change the way cancer is understood, diagnosed and treated.

ABOUT THE PRINCESS MARGARET CANCER FOUNDATION

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is Canada's largest cancer charity. We're dedicated to raising funds for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world's leading cancer research and treatment centres, known for its breakthrough discoveries that transform patient outcomes. Together, our work benefits cancer patients everywhere in our mission to create a world free from the fear of cancer. Through philanthropy, fundraising events, and our world-leading lottery program, we're changing how the world understands, prevents, diagnoses, and treats cancer, benefitting patients at The Princess Margaret, throughout Canada, and around the world.

SOURCE Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

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