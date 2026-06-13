Canada's Largest Athletic Fundraiser Raises a Record $23.3 Million in Support of The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

More than 4800 cyclists set a new fundraising record to create a world free from the fear of cancer

TORONTO, June 13, 2026 /CNW/ - On Saturday, June 13, thousands of cyclists, cancer survivors, volunteers, and supporters came together to launch the 19th annual Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation Ride, presented by Johnson & Johnson. Over 4,400 riders set off from Toronto on their 200+ km journey to Niagara, marking the start of an inspiring two-day experience.

Riders gather for the start of The 2026 Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation Ride

At the same time, an additional 400 cyclists set off from the Niagara-on-the-Lake start line, adding to the momentum and spirit of the day. Both groups will reunite this evening at McMaster University, where they'll gather overnight to rest, recharge, and celebrate their collective dedication to Carrying The Fire for cancer patients, loved ones, and a world free from the fear of cancer.

This year's Ride has set a new fundraising milestone, generating an incredible $23.3 million. It marks the third consecutive record-breaking year for The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation Ride, bringing the event's cumulative impact to more than $344 million. These funds continue to power the next wave of breakthroughs in cancer research, education, and care at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.

"What we're witnessing through The Ride is the extraordinary power of a community united by a shared vision. Year after year, riders, volunteers, and supporters show us what it means to Carry The Fire, collectively riding thousands of kilometres and raising millions of dollars so that no one has to fear the words, "you have cancer," said Dr. Miyo Yamashita, President and CEO, The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. "This record-breaking level of support is more than a milestone; it accelerates discovery, expands what's possible in cancer treatment, and brings renewed hope to patients and loved ones, here at The Princess Margaret and around the world."

Ride participants, Gareth and Monique Seltzer, are serving as this year's Ride Honorary Chairs. In 2022, a sudden onset of dental pain resulted in Gareth getting an MRI and discovering that he had salivary duct carcinoma, an extremely rare and aggressive form of cancer. Gareth was immediately referred to the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre for treatment.

"I was very fortunate they caught it early; early detection is what's keeping me alive," recalls Gareth. "Thanks to The Ride community, we're now at the most radical pace of cancer discovery in medical history. The doctors and researchers are producing more life-altering results than ever, and we need to continue that momentum. That's why I Ride."

Riders are now making their way to Hamilton, where they'll be greeted by cheering family and friends, enjoy a warm meal during evening camp celebrations, and settle in for the night at McMaster University. On Day 2, they'll continue their journey toward the finish line at Peller Estates Winery in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Next year marks the 20th anniversary of The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation Ride, a milestone that will honour two decades of impact while driving the next era of discovery and care.

We invite riders, volunteers, and supporters to join us on June 12 & 13, 2027, in shaping this historic moment. Register, fundraise, and be part of a community committed to Carry The Fire for patients and their loved ones. Join us at www.pmcfride.ca

ABOUT THE PRINCESS MARGARET CANCER FOUNDATION

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is Canada's largest cancer charity. We're dedicated to raising funds for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world's leading cancer research and treatment centres, known for its breakthrough discoveries that transform patient outcomes. Together, our work benefits cancer patients everywhere in our mission to create a world free from the fear of cancer. Through philanthropy, fundraising events, and our world-leading lottery program, we're changing how the world understands, prevents, diagnoses, and treats cancer, benefitting patients at The Princess Margaret, throughout Canada, and around the world.

SOURCE Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

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