Canada's Largest Street Cricket Fundraiser Raises $1.3 Million in Support of The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

More than 50 teams and hundreds from the Cricket community set a new fundraising record for life-saving cancer research at The Princess Margaret

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 30, 2026 /CNW/ - On Saturday, May 30, hundreds of cricketers gathered at Celebration Square as The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation Cricket event returned for its second annual event in support of Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, raising over $1.3 million, a new record for this event, to create a world free from the fear of cancer.

Hundreds of cricketers gathered at Celebration Square in Mississauga for a day of street cricket in support of The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. (CNW Group/Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation)

"In its second year, The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation Cricket event continues to unite a passionate community around a shared purpose, fueling the next breakthroughs in cancer research, diagnostics, and care," said Dr. Miyo Yamashita, President and CEO, The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. "We are deeply grateful to every participant who stepped onto the pitch and every supporter who sponsored them. The funds raised will fuel research that has an impact on outcomes across Canada and globally. Thank you for helping us Carry The Fire."

Joining hundreds of cricketers were cancer survivors, loved ones, and an exciting roster of celebrity ambassadors.

"When my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer, and when I lost my close friend Kenroy to this disease, it deepened my commitment to making a difference," said Carlos Brathwaite, international cricket star. "I'm proud to bring my passion for cricket to this event and rally support for cancer research that is transforming outcomes, back home in Barbados, and around the world."

Researchers, clinicians, and scientists at The Princess Margaret are making world-first discoveries that save lives and improve care for patients on a global scale. Events like this help The Princess Margaret team and their work in early detection, innovative treatments, and comprehensive support to light the way forward for cancer patients and their loved ones.

Top fundraising teams earned the exclusive opportunity to draft celebrity players to their rosters through a special celebrity draft featuring notable ambassadors Jamaal Magloire, Carlos Brathwaite, Jully Black, Supinder Wraich, Achini Perera, and more.

"This event brings me back to where my love of cricket began - in the basement with my older brother, using his oversized gear and dreaming of being part of the game," said Achini Perera, Vice-Captain, Canadian Women's National Cricket Team. "I used to show up to his matches hoping I'd get the chance to step in, and when I finally did, it opened the door to opportunities I never imagined. Supporting The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation Cricket event is my way of giving back and to help create a brighter future for patients and their loved ones."

In addition to cricket matches, the event also featured live cultural performances, cricket vendors, food and beverage vendors, interactive cricket activations, and more!

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation Cricket event has concluded for 2026, but The Princess Margaret is already looking forward to welcoming new participants, teams, and those who are already excited to participate next year. Sign up today at pmcfcricket.ca

ABOUT THE PRINCESS MARGARET CANCER FOUNDATION

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is Canada's largest cancer charity. We're dedicated to raising funds for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world's leading cancer research and treatment centres, known for its breakthrough discoveries that transform patient outcomes. Together, our work benefits cancer patients everywhere in our mission to create a world free from the fear of cancer. Through philanthropy, fundraising events, and our world-leading lottery program, we're changing how the world understands, prevents, diagnoses, and treats cancer, benefitting patients at The Princess Margaret, throughout Canada, and around the world.

SOURCE Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

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