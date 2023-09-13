WALK-i-TASK Brings Treadmill Desks to Select GoodLife Clubs

KITCHENER, ON, Sept. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - WALK-i-TASK is collaborating with GoodLife Fitness to give more gym members a chance to use treadmill desks while they work out. WALK-i-TASK treadmill desks will be installed at select GoodLife clubs in Ontario, starting at the Kitchener Fairway location on Monday, September 18, 2023.

"We are transforming how people work and exercise. By providing active workstations with our treadmill desk attachments, we empower GoodLife Fitness members to seamlessly integrate movement into their daily routines, fostering a healthier and more productive lifestyle," said Chris and Jordan Fischer, co-founders of WALK-i-TASK

By using the WALK-i-TASK treadmill desk at the gym, GoodLife members can integrate physical activity with their work or study commitments. The treadmill desk attachment provides an opportunity to be more active, even during busy days. With the convenience of treadmill desk workstations, people can optimize their productivity and prioritize their health at the same time.

WALK-i-TASK offers a height adjustable desk attachment that turns treadmills into active ergonomic workstations. The desk is compatible with most treadmill brands and models, including Nordic track, Life Fitness, Matrix, Sole, ProForm, and many others.

GoodLife members will qualify for discounted prices on WALK-i-TALK treadmill desks through the GoodLife Rewards program.

About WALK-i-TASK

Founded in 2019, WALK-i-TASK is a North American leader in treadmill accessories and continues to help people eliminate their sedentary lifestyle. WALK-i-TASK has earned awards for providing best-in-class customer service. With fulfillment centers in Canada and the USA, WALK-i-TASK is reinventing how North Americans work from home. www.walkitask.com/

About GoodLife Fitness

Proudly Canadian since 1979, GoodLife is the largest group of fitness club chains in Canada and the fourth largest in the world. With almost 8,000 employees, 625,000 members, and 200 Clubs, GoodLife Fitness is helping to transform the health and fitness of people across Canada every day. www.goodlifefitness.com

SOURCE WALK-i-TASK

For further information: Chris Fischer, [email protected]