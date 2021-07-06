Wake up Your Milk, Canada! NESQUIK Proves 'It's All in The Making' With New Look, Recipe and Sustainably Sourced Ingredients

Growing up, like NESQUIK, is "All in the Making" To launch their new and improved syrups and powders, NESQUIK is reaching out to parents of 'Betweenagers' – that unique in-between age when kids are too old for the little-kid-things they grew up with, and too young for everything else. It's that time when nothing is made just for them, and independence is just slightly out of reach. But they can still make Nesquik. And growing up, like chocolate milk, is all in the making.

"NESQUIK is such a nostalgic brand and it was important to us that we create a product that parents could feel good about sharing with their kids," says Eryn Pasut, Marketing Director of Nestlé Beverages. "We loved the idea of reinforcing not just the fun of making NESQUIK, but the role it plays in a kid's burgeoning independence."

With the new and improved changes to the NESQUIK product line, families can enjoy the same great tasting drinks that today's parents grew up with, now with a delicious, reformulated recipe. NESQUIK syrups and powders each have new ingredients featuring no artificial flavours, colours or sweeteners. The range is also enriched with micronutrients, including iron and vitamins A, B3 and C so you can feel good about including it in your family's breakfast, snack time and recipes. "It was important when reimagining the NESQUIK product line that we stayed true to the great taste Canadians love, while offering the nutritional value and sustainable sourcing that families have come to expect."

A Sustainably Sweet Delight

NESQUIK's newly reformulated look and recipe not only supports delicious feel-good moments, but also sustainable ones that help protect the natural environment for future generations. The cocoa used in NESQUIK chocolate syrups and powders is 100% sustainably sourced and certified by the Rainforest Alliance as part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan, which helps cocoa farmers build sustainable businesses through ongoing mentorship and resources. This supports improved livelihoods of farmers and forest communities.

Wake up Your Family's Milk – And Recipes!

With NESQUIK in your pantry, tasty recipes are all in the making. A quick stir of NESQUIK syrup or cocoa powder in your favourite dairy or dairy-alternative beverage will awaken fun moments and open a world of imagination for the Betweenager in your life.

Families have been spending more quality time in the kitchen together over the past 18 months and NESQUIK is the perfect ingredient to take flavour and creativity to the next level. Make delicious chocolate, strawberry or vanilla shakes, smoothies for a morning pick-me-up, or enjoy some syrup drizzled on your favourite dessert for a simple and tasty treat.

For the more adventurous, the team at NESQUIK have curated sweet, savoury and Betweenager approved recipes like Whoopie Pies and French Toast Roll-Ups for every occasion. With so many options, budding chefs of all ages can hone their skills to make treats the whole family will enjoy.

For more information on NESQUIK's newly-formulated line of syrups and powders and for fun recipes, please visit: www.nesquik.ca

About NESQUIK

For nearly 70 years, NESQUIK® has been the #1 flavoured milk fueling the journey of all ages by delivering products that are convenient, fun and offer delicious nourishment. NESQUIK® delivers a variety of great-tasting flavours with a good source of protein from real milk and essential vitamins and minerals. Its chocolate products use responsibly sourced cocoa through the Nestlé Cocoa Plan and are certified through Rainforest Alliance. From syrups, powders, to ready-to-drink milks, NESQUIK® offers a variety of flavours and formats for an effortless way to enjoy the goodness of milk that helps you to take on the day. For more information, please visit: www.nesquik.ca

About Nestlé Canada

Nestlé is the world's largest food and beverage company present in 189 countries. Nestlé in Canada locally manufactures and/or distributes some of the world's most recognized and trusted brands, including LEAN CUISINE, NESQUIK, NESTLÉ GOOD START, HÄAGEN-DAZS, KIT KAT, NESCAFÉ and NESTLÉ DRUMSTICK. Its 3,700+ employees in locations across Canada are committed to Nestlé's purpose of enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future. In 2016, Nestlé celebrated its 150-year anniversary, and has been present in Canada since 1887. More information and details are available at www.corporate.nestle.ca.

