Wake Up Talks Coaching Launches Strategic Coaching Pathway to Help Introverted Midlife Women Reclaim Clarity and Confidence

The 12-week Authentic Self-Empowerment Framework offers a proven, structured method for introverted professional women to overcome internal stress, rediscover their purpose

NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- Wake Up Talks Coaching, founded by accredited coach and former business strategist Simona Zajc, has officially launched the Authentic Self-Empowerment Pathway, a private, 12-week coaching experience specifically designed to support introverted professional women in midlife navigating emotional overwhelm, self-doubt, and transitions in identity or purpose.

Simona, an ICF and EMCC certified coach, developed Strategic Mind Method to meet a widespread yet often unspoken need: the internal struggle many midlife women face as they quietly juggle professional responsibilities, family dynamics, and their own unmet aspirations. Unlike generalized life coaching, this program provides a structured, step-by-step process that supports personal clarity, calm, and actionable change from the inside out adhering to firm coaching standards.

"As a former strategist turned coach, I've seen how many women silently struggle, questioning their direction while maintaining an outward calm," says Zajc. "This program meets them where they are—with tools that help shift the pressure and unlock clear, confident action."

The need for such targeted coaching is backed by research: 47% of midlife women identify as introverts, making them more prone to internalized stress. Studies by Phoenix Insights and Ipsos, published in Actuarial Post, reveal that over 50% of women aged 45–55 feel "stuck" or unsure about how to move forward in life or career.

Past clients of the program report a 50% increase in mental clarity, a 33% rise in calm, and significantly improved decision-making confidence.

Each week of the program builds on the last, using private coaching, deep listening, and introspective exercises to guide participants toward self-awareness, values-based decision-making, and sustainable personal growth. By the end of 12 weeks, clients are equipped not only with insight but with actionable strategies to navigate their next chapter with renewed confidence.

Enrollment is now open, with only five client spots available per month to ensure personalized support. Visit www.wakeuptalkscoaching.com to learn more.

About Wake Up Talks Coaching

Founded by Simona Zajc—ICF/EMCC-certified coach, former business strategist, and award-winning author—Wake Up Talks Coaching specializes in helping introverted midlife women overcome overwhelm and rediscover their authentic path. Through her signature Authentic Self-Empowerment Pathway, Simona offers structured, high-touch coaching for lasting clarity, calm, and confidence.

