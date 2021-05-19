Wake Network Successfully Completes First Legal Psilocybin Mushroom Import into The United States

The achievement of an industry milestone providing access to psilocybin mushrooms to further their legal research as a treatment for mental health disorders

TORONTO, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Wake Network, Inc. ("Wake," or the "Company"), a global leader in psilocybin mushroom production and the developer of genomics-based integration therapies, is pleased to announce that it has completed the first fully-legal importation of psilocybin mushrooms into the United States, having secured all required permits from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

"From day one, our mission was to break ground in this emerging sector by building the first legal supply chain of psilocybin mushrooms for research," said Nick Murray, CEO of Wake. This major industry milestone provides U.S.-based academics and laboratories with greater access to further the study of psilocybin mushrooms as a treatment for mental health disorders, including depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress injury. This is more important than ever as the COVID-19 pandemic and mental health crisis persists."

Wake's subsidiary, Wake Jamaica Limited, produced the psilocybin mushroom material at its production facility in Jamaica. Wake's laboratory partner in the United States, a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance license holder, successfully received its first shipment of psilocybin mushrooms.

To the Company's knowledge, this is the only commercially-produced, federally-legal botanical psilocybin in the United States.

ABOUT WAKE NETWORK, INC.

Wake Network Inc. is a fungi bioscience company focused on advancing the field of psychedelic and fungi-based therapeutics to address the growing need for mental health support in medicine and society at large. Wake is currently producing fungus-derived psilocybin and medicinal mushroom products and is making advancements in the engineering of novel psychedelic biologics, while working on proving out their safety through proprietary genetics-based integration therapies.

