Wake Network, Inc. and the Lieber Institute for Brain Development Announce Research Collaboration

Combining psychedelics research with the largest database of genetics for mental illness to innovate personalized medicine and safety.

TORONTO, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Wake Network, Inc. ("Wake" or the "Company"), a global leader in psilocybin mushroom research, production and the developer of genomics-based integration therapies, is pleased to announce a collaboration with the Lieber Institute for Brain Development (the "Lieber Institute"), a non-profit research Institution and an international leader in translating genetics into brain function, to develop a one-of-a-kind, genetics-based approach to psychedelic integration and clinical research on traumatic brain injury.

In the "Wake Genomics Project", Wake and the Lieber Institute aim to co-develop a genetics-based safety screening system to ensure the most effective therapies for patients through a combination of genome mapping, machine learning, and metabolic measurement. The project is one of the most robust genetics research initiatives in the emerging psychedelics space to date.

The Lieber Institute scientists examine the role of genetics and environment in brain development and function to better understand disorders such as schizophrenia, depression, traumatic brain injury and autism. The Lieber Institute houses the largest database of genetically profiled human brains in the world. The Institute is an independent non-profit located adjacent to the Johns Hopkins Medical Campus.

"What we are seeing is a seismic shift in demand to explore psychedelic therapies. The most important area of focus for this emerging industry in order to be successful is risk mitigation at both the compound level, but also at the psychiatric level," says Warren Needler, President of Wake. "These compounds can cause profound shifts in consciousness, and certainly sometimes with adverse results. The work that Wake and the Lieber Institute are pursuing addresses this and allows for the industry to advance safely."

The Wake Genomics Project officially kicks off this month and is a critical component to all clinical research underway at Wake.

"Traumatic brain injury is a devastating condition with limited treatment options," says Daniel R. Weinberger, M.D., Lieber Institute CEO & Director. "Personalized medicine that tailors treatment to a patient's unique genetics is a promising technique for the treatment of brain injury and other psychiatric disorders. We're excited to use the Lieber Institute's cutting-edge genetics in brain technology to help Wake ensure its research in this area is as safe and low risk as possible."

ABOUT WAKE NETWORK, INC.

Wake Network, Inc. is a fungi bioscience company focused on advancing the field of psychedelic and fungi-based therapeutics to address the growing need for mental health support in medicine and society at large. Wake is currently producing fungus-derived psilocybin and medicinal mushroom products, while working on proving out their safety through proprietary genetics-based integration therapies.

ABOUT LIEBER INSTITUTE FOR BRAIN DEVELOPMENT

The Lieber Institute for Brain Development/Maltz Research Laboratories was established in 2010 to plot a new course in biomedical research that would improve the lives of individuals affected with developmental brain disorders. The Lieber Institute is one of the only research institutions in the world focused specifically on understanding how genes and the environment influence the way our brains develop that lead to conditions such as schizophrenia, autism, bipolar disorder and related developmental brain disorders. The Lieber Institute is an independent, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Find more information about the Lieber Institute for Brain Development/Maltz Research Laboratories here: https://www.libd.org/.

