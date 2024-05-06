TSX Symbol: WJX

TORONTO, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Wajax Corporation ("Wajax" or the "Corporation") today announced that the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated March 5, 2024 have been elected as directors of Wajax. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Corporation held on May 2, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario are set out below.

On a vote conducted by ballot, each of the following nine (9) nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Wajax:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against Leslie Abi-karam 10,620,325 98.85 % 123,517 1.15 % Thomas M. Alford 10,589,706 98.57 % 154,136 1.43 % Edward M. Barrett 10,267,821 95.57 % 476,021 4.43 % A. Jane Craighead 10,719,905 99.78 % 23,937 0.22 % Ignacy P. Domagalski 10,646,577 99.09 % 97,265 0.91 % David G. Smith 10,670,227 99.31 % 73,615 0.69 % Elizabeth A. Summers 10,612,791 98.78 % 131,051 1.22 % Alexander S. Taylor 9,958,646 92.69 % 785,196 7.31 % Susan Uthayakumar 10,596,862 98.63 % 146,980 1.37 %

Sylvia D. Chrominska, a director of the Corporation since 2015 and Douglas A. Carty, a director of the Corporation since 2011, retired from the board at the conclusion of the meeting. "On behalf of our shareholders, management and our fellow directors, I would like to express our sincere thanks to Sylvia and Doug for their invaluable contributions to Wajax," said Iggy Domagalski, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation. "We wish them all the best on their retirement from the Wajax board."

Founded in 1858, Wajax (TSX: WJX) is one of Canada's longest-standing and most diversified industrial products and services providers. The Corporation operates an integrated distribution system providing sales, parts and services to a broad range of customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including: construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

