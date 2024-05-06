May 06, 2024, 08:58 ET
TSX Symbol: WJX
TORONTO, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Wajax Corporation ("Wajax" or the "Corporation") today announced that the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated March 5, 2024 have been elected as directors of Wajax. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Corporation held on May 2, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario are set out below.
On a vote conducted by ballot, each of the following nine (9) nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Wajax:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
% Votes Against
|
Leslie Abi-karam
|
10,620,325
|
98.85 %
|
123,517
|
1.15 %
|
Thomas M. Alford
|
10,589,706
|
98.57 %
|
154,136
|
1.43 %
|
Edward M. Barrett
|
10,267,821
|
95.57 %
|
476,021
|
4.43 %
|
A. Jane Craighead
|
10,719,905
|
99.78 %
|
23,937
|
0.22 %
|
Ignacy P. Domagalski
|
10,646,577
|
99.09 %
|
97,265
|
0.91 %
|
David G. Smith
|
10,670,227
|
99.31 %
|
73,615
|
0.69 %
|
Elizabeth A. Summers
|
10,612,791
|
98.78 %
|
131,051
|
1.22 %
|
Alexander S. Taylor
|
9,958,646
|
92.69 %
|
785,196
|
7.31 %
|
Susan Uthayakumar
|
10,596,862
|
98.63 %
|
146,980
|
1.37 %
Sylvia D. Chrominska, a director of the Corporation since 2015 and Douglas A. Carty, a director of the Corporation since 2011, retired from the board at the conclusion of the meeting. "On behalf of our shareholders, management and our fellow directors, I would like to express our sincere thanks to Sylvia and Doug for their invaluable contributions to Wajax," said Iggy Domagalski, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation. "We wish them all the best on their retirement from the Wajax board."
Founded in 1858, Wajax (TSX: WJX) is one of Canada's longest-standing and most diversified industrial products and services providers. The Corporation operates an integrated distribution system providing sales, parts and services to a broad range of customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including: construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.
For further information: Iggy Domagalski, President and Chief Executive Officer, Email: [email protected]; Stuart Auld, Chief Financial Officer, Email: [email protected]; Telephone #: (905) 212-3300
