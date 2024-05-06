WAJAX ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS Français

News provided by

Wajax Corporation

May 06, 2024, 08:58 ET

TSX Symbol:  WJX

TORONTO, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Wajax Corporation ("Wajax" or the "Corporation") today announced that the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated March 5, 2024 have been elected as directors of Wajax.  The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Corporation held on May 2, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario are set out below.

On a vote conducted by ballot, each of the following nine (9) nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Wajax:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

Leslie Abi-karam

10,620,325

98.85 %

123,517

1.15 %

Thomas M. Alford

10,589,706

98.57 %

154,136

1.43 %

Edward M. Barrett

10,267,821

95.57 %

476,021

4.43 %

A. Jane Craighead

10,719,905

99.78 %

23,937

0.22 %

Ignacy P. Domagalski   

10,646,577

99.09 %

97,265

0.91 %

David G. Smith

10,670,227

99.31 %

73,615

0.69 %

Elizabeth A. Summers

10,612,791

98.78 %

131,051

1.22 %

Alexander S. Taylor

9,958,646

92.69 %

785,196

7.31 %

Susan Uthayakumar

10,596,862

98.63 %

146,980

1.37 %

Sylvia D. Chrominska, a director of the Corporation since 2015 and Douglas A. Carty, a director of the Corporation since 2011, retired from the board at the conclusion of the meeting.  "On behalf of our shareholders, management and our fellow directors, I would like to express our sincere thanks to Sylvia and Doug for their invaluable contributions to Wajax," said Iggy Domagalski, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation. "We wish them all the best on their retirement from the Wajax board."

Wajax Corporation

Founded in 1858, Wajax (TSX: WJX) is one of Canada's longest-standing and most diversified industrial products and services providers. The Corporation operates an integrated distribution system providing sales, parts and services to a broad range of customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including: construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

SOURCE Wajax Corporation

For further information: Iggy Domagalski, President and Chief Executive Officer, Email: [email protected]; Stuart Auld, Chief Financial Officer, Email: [email protected]; Telephone #: (905) 212-3300

Organization Profile

Wajax Corporation

Founded in 1858, Wajax (TSX: WJX) is one of Canada's longest standing and most diversified industrial products and services providers. The Corporation operates an integrated distribution system providing sales, parts and services to a broad range of customers in diverse...