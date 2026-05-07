WAJAX ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

TSX Symbol: WJX

TORONTO, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Wajax Corporation ("Wajax" or the "Corporation") today announced that the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 3, 2026 have been elected as directors of Wajax. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Corporation held on May 5, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario are set out below.

On a vote conducted by ballot, each of the following ten (10) nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Wajax:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against Leslie Abi-karam 10,380,228 98.33 % 176,276 1.67 % Thomas M. Alford 10,323,244 97.79 % 233,260 2.21 % A. Jane Craighead 10,501,648 99.48 % 54,856 0.52 % George J. McClean 10,507,406 99.53 % 49,098 0.47 % Terrance L. McKibbon 10,418,289 98.69 % 138,215 1.31 % David G. Smith 10,499,324 99.46 % 57,180 0.54 % Elizabeth A. Summers 10,481,766 99.29 % 74,738 0.71 % Alexander S. Taylor 9,305,129 88.15 % 1,251,375 11.85 % Marc P. Tellier 10,490,766 99.38 % 65,738 0.62 % Susan Uthayakumar 10,380,505 98.33 % 175,999 1.67 %

The Corporation also announced the appointment of A. Jane Craighead as board Chair, Thomas M. Alford as Chair of the Governance Committee of the board and David G. Smith as Chair of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee of the board.

Edward M. Barrett, a director of the Corporation since 2006 and board Chair since 2022, retired from the board at the conclusion of the meeting. "On behalf of our shareholders, management and our fellow directors, I would like to express our sincere thanks to Ed for his invaluable contributions to Wajax," said George McClean, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation. "We wish him all the best on his retirement from the Wajax board."

Wajax Corporation

Founded in 1858, Wajax (TSX: WJX) is one of Canada's longest-standing and most diversified industrial products and services providers. The Corporation operates an integrated distribution system providing sales, parts and services to a broad range of customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including: construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

SOURCE Wajax Corporation

For further information, please contact: George McClean, President and Chief Executive Officer, Email: [email protected]; Tania Casadinho, Chief Financial Officer, Email: [email protected], Telephone #: (905) 212-3300