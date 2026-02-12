TSX Symbol: WJX

TORONTO, February 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Wajax Corporation ("Wajax" or the "Corporation") today announced the appointment of George J. McClean as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective March 3, 2026. Mr. McClean will also join the Corporation's Board of Directors. The appointment follows a comprehensive CEO succession process initiated in October 2025.

Mr. McClean joins Wajax with 30 years of Canadian and international executive experience, including senior leadership and director roles at The Master Group, serving as President and member of the global executive group of Sonepar Canada Inc., President of National Tire Distributors Inc., and senior leadership positions at General Motors and W.W. Grainger, Inc. Beyond these executive roles, Mr. McClean has served as a board member and advisor to organizations including Walker Industries, Trillium Health Partners Foundation, CAA Club Group and Workplace Safety and Prevention Services. His expertise includes manufacturing, distribution, retail, services and engineered solutions, and he has deep experience in digitization, advanced analytics and cultural transformation.

"George is an exceptional leader with a demonstrated ability to deliver results, build culture and execute strategy in complex environments," said Edward Barrett, Board Chair. "His experience leading major transformations, driving operational excellence and growing businesses in Canada and abroad makes him the ideal CEO for Wajax's next chapter. The Board is confident that under George's leadership, Wajax will build on the strong foundation established by Iggy Domagalski and the management team, continue advancing its growth strategy and create value for all stakeholders."

Mr. Barrett continued, "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Iggy Domagalski for his leadership and unwavering commitment to Wajax. Iggy has positioned Wajax for sustainable growth, and we are grateful for his many contributions to the company."

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. McClean said, "Wajax is one of Canada's most respected industrial companies, with a proud history and an exciting future. I am honoured to join the Wajax team and eager to work with our talented employees and with our customers and vendor partners. Together, we will build on Wajax's strong foundation, accelerate growth and focus on delivering outstanding results. My priorities are to empower our people and deliver strategic initiatives that will create long-term value and strengthen our position as an industry leader."

Mr. McClean holds a Master of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business, a Juris Doctor from Osgoode Hall Law School and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and Institute of Corporate Directors designate (ICD.D). He has been recognized with multiple awards for leadership and safety, including as President of National Tire Distributors Inc., when it was named Canada's Safest Logistics and Supply Chain Employer, and receiving a CEO of the Year Excellence Award. He is actively involved in community initiatives and governance, serving on several boards and campaign cabinets.

About Wajax Corporation

Founded in 1858, Wajax (TSX: WJX) is one of Canada's longest standing and most diversified industrial products and services providers. The Corporation operates an integrated distribution system providing sales, parts and services to a broad range of customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including: construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas. For more information on Wajax, please visit the company's website at https://www.wajax.com.

Additional information, including Wajax's 2024 Annual Report, is available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

