WAJAX ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

TORONTO, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Wajax Corporation ("Wajax" or the "Corporation") today announced that the nominees listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated March 8, 2022 have been elected as directors of Wajax. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Corporation held on May 3, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario are set out below.

On a vote conducted by ballot, each of the following nine (9) nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Wajax:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Leslie Abi-karam 9,137,084 98.75% 115,399 1.25% Thomas M. Alford 9,138,888 98.77% 113,595 1.23% Edward M. Barrett 8,814,832 95.27% 437,651 4.73% Douglas A. Carty 8,821,839 95.35% 430,644 4.65% Sylvia D. Chrominska 9,139,314 98.78% 113,169 1.22% A. Jane Craighead 8,998,907 97.26% 253,576 2.74% Ignacy P. Domagalski 8,873,652 95.91% 378,831 4.09% Alexander S. Taylor 8,808,854 95.21% 443,629 4.79% Susan Uthayakumar 9,058,560 97.90% 193,923 2.10%



The Corporation also announced that Edward M. Barrett has been appointed Chairman of the board, and that Alexander S. Taylor has been appointed Chair of the Governance Committee of the board.

Wajax Corporation

Founded in 1858, Wajax (TSX: WJX) is one of Canada's longest-standing and most diversified industrial products and services providers. The Corporation operates an integrated distribution system providing sales, parts and services to a broad range of customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including: construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

