WAJAX ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Wajax Corporation

May 04, 2022, 15:22 ET

TSX Symbol:  WJX

TORONTO, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Wajax Corporation ("Wajax" or the "Corporation") today announced that the nominees listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated March 8, 2022 have been elected as directors of Wajax.  The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Corporation held on May 3, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario are set out below.

On a vote conducted by ballot, each of the following nine (9) nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Wajax:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Leslie Abi-karam

9,137,084

98.75%

115,399

1.25%

Thomas M. Alford

9,138,888

98.77%

113,595

1.23%

Edward M. Barrett

8,814,832

95.27%

437,651

4.73%

Douglas A. Carty

8,821,839

95.35%

430,644

4.65%

Sylvia D. Chrominska

9,139,314

98.78%

113,169

1.22%

A. Jane Craighead

8,998,907

97.26%

253,576

2.74%

Ignacy P. Domagalski

8,873,652

95.91%

378,831

4.09%

Alexander S. Taylor

8,808,854

95.21%

443,629

4.79%

Susan Uthayakumar

9,058,560

97.90%

193,923

2.10%


The Corporation also announced that Edward M. Barrett has been appointed Chairman of the board, and that Alexander S. Taylor has been appointed Chair of the Governance Committee of the board.

Wajax Corporation

Founded in 1858, Wajax (TSX: WJX) is one of Canada's longest-standing and most diversified industrial products and services providers. The Corporation operates an integrated distribution system providing sales, parts and services to a broad range of customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including: construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

For further information: Ignacy (Iggy) Domagalski, President and Chief Executive Officer, Email: [email protected]; Stuart Auld, Chief Financial Officer, Email: [email protected], Telephone #: (905) 212-3300

