Wahupta Ventures Enters into Cannabis Infusion Market with Canateq Agreement

VANCOUVER, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Wahupa Ventures Inc. is pleased to announce that it has now entered into a License Agreement with Canateq Holdings Corp. Canateq Holdings, a US-based company, is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of next generation cannabis infusion technology. The agreement provides Wahupta with the exclusive global rights, outside the US, to manufacture and distribute Canateq's hemp derived CBD formulation using their novel patent pending process.

As the CBD industry continues to grow, the focus on dosing and delivery is taking center stage. With the challenges that come with oil-based active ingredients, cannabinoids must be converted into a water soluble solution before being added to finished products such as ready-to-drink beverages, food products, and topicals.

"Since our bodies are made up of mostly water, CBD oil naturally resists absorption into the bloodstream which has an immense impact on the bioavailability of some of the most popular and convenient forms of taking CBD, including capsules, tinctures, topicals, and edibles," explains Wahupta COO Keith Green. "With Canateq's next generation infusion technology, however, we can exponentially increase bioavailability over traditional oil based products, allowing consumers to reduce dosages and optimize effects. It's this kind of innovation and future-thinking technology that Wahupta is extremely excited to partner with."

Canateq's patent-pending delivery system is engineered to increase the absorption of cannabinoid compounds without compromising taste, aesthetic appeal or shelf life in finished products. Winning the Industry Recognition Award at the 2019 World CBD Awards in Barcelona and being a finalist for the Innovation Award at this same event, Canateq has emerged as the industry-leader in its space.

"We are quite excited by this new partnership with Wahupta," states Canateq Founder and CEO Josh Downey. "We were looking for a strategic partner that was trustworthy, vertically integrated and offered added value through shared resources and distribution capabilities. It was the depth of the relationship and accumulated trust we have developed with Wahupta and their team over the last two years that solidified this agreement. We feel we found the perfect global partner in Wahupta and are excited to join forces to commercialize our technology."

ABOUT WAHUPTA VENTURES INC.:

Wahupta Ventures Inc. is a privately held corporation owned and operated in Canada. Wahupta is focused on farming, processing, manufacturing, extraction, product development, and community outreach, while simultaneously creating key collaboration with sovereign Indigenous communities throughout North America. It is Wahupta's core value to work with its partners to develop opportunities in communities that do not currently exist, and honor traditional values to addressing current conditions in their individual communities.

