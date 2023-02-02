Wahpeton Dakota Developments & Threeosix Industrial - Vegetation Management, Mulching, and Utility Line Clearing

SASKATOON, SK, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Wahpeton Dakota Developments (Prince Albert, SK) and Threeosix Industrial Services Inc. (or "Threeosix") have been working together to develop their relationship, and collective business interests over the past two years, after having engaged in a Joint Venture ("JV") to form Mato Industrial Construction in 2021.

In Q2 of 2022, the group furthered their collective business interests by investing time, resources, and equipment in the development of a Utility Line Clearing, Mulching, and Vegetation Management Division. This newly formed business unit is aimed at supporting Vegetation Management operations for SaskPower and other clients across Saskatchewan, and other regions of Canada as opportunity and capacity allow.

"This is a very exciting opportunity for our organization," says Robert Fincati, CEO of Wahpeton Dakota Developments. "There is tremendous opportunity in this area. The JV will provide opportunities for Wahpeton Dakota Nation citizens to develop skills and create a business culture. In addition, it will help us create wealth sovereignty for the Nation. The Threeosix team is a dedicated group, with a proven track-record of building capacity and implementing systems, and we've been working closely for some time."

The team currently operates a fleet of various specialty equipment, and has fielded eight full-time personnel, in addition to front office and management support.

Line clearing requires a dedicated and well-coordinated team to carry out the work involved. To remove vegetation that may cause contact or challenges to powerlines, tree trimming, mulching, and cutting are required. This is a very unique program that must be executed with the utmost care and efficiency, by embracing the Safety and Operations processes in-place with SaskPower. It also requires competent, and certified personnel. By mulching vegetation to appropriate widths for both distribution and transmission lines, Mato Industrial ensures SaskPower structures function and stay safe.

"We're excited to have formalized our relationship with Wahpeton Dakota Nation and we're looking forward to working together for a long time," says Scott Longmuir, CEO of Threeosix Industrial. "The goal of this relationship is to participate as one team in all aspects of the project. It is important for us incorporate the values and culture of the Nation in everything we do. Every aspect of our JV is committed to enriching the lives of Wahpeton Dakota Nation citizens. In order to do that, the decisions we make as a business need to take a long-term view in order to see lasting success."

"Taking care of the land is a key value in our traditions and our culture," says Chief John Waditaka. "Economic development is also important to our community, and we are pleased to support this initiative that will bring benefits to our community, such as training and employment opportunities."

Threeosix Industrial is a professional and progressive multi-discipline industrial solutions provider based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, serving the resources and infrastructure sectors. The company has a strong commitment to diversity, inclusion and hiring from the communities within which they work. The goal of the Threeosix team is to provide a professionally managed and safety-conscious approach to construction, maintenance, fabrication, and mining that is easily recognized as the new standard. www.threeosix.ca

Wahpeton Dakota Nation was established and recognized as a reserve in 1894. Present day WDN is located 15km northwest of Prince Albert, SK and includes 1,547 ha of land. WDN is the smallest band within the Prince Albert Grand Council and has the highest employment rate per capita. The First Nation has about 550 citizens, with roughly half living on-reserve.

Wahpeton Dakota Developments LP was formed in 2010 to act as the business arm of Wahpeton Dakota Nation. In order to create enhanced business and employment opportunities for its members, the company promotes socio-economic growth and development. Wahpeton Dakota Developments have full ownership in an on-reserve office-complex, and partial ownership in IMI/TIPI Insurance Brokerage, One Tribe Global, One Tribe Indigenous Carbon, Sterling Concrete & Hauling, Prince Albert Development Corporation and One Sky Forest Products. http://www.wahpetondakotadev.com/

