Lynne Innes Ontario's first Indigenous woman to lead a health authority

A member of Moose Cree First Nation, Ms. Innes is committed to serving the people of the James and Hudson Bay region to ensure everyone receives high-quality culturally safe health care as close to home as possible.

"Ms. Innes has combined years of health system knowledge with her life experience being from the region to advocate for WAHA and the people we serve, demonstrating her readiness to lead the organization into the next decade. Ms. Innes is the first Indigenous woman to lead a multi-site health authority in Ontario and we believe after some searching likely to be the first Indigenous woman to be President and CEO of a health authority in Canada, said Ed Sackaney, interim Vice Chair and Treasurer, WAHA Board of Directors. This is an achievement we can all be proud of."

Most recently, Ms. Innes was WAHA's Vice President, Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Executive (CNE). A graduate of Northern College and Laurentian University, Ms. Innes is a nurse practitioner and has been with WAHA since 2011.

"I have been honoured to work for WAHA since its inception over ten years ago. WAHA staff across all sites are committed to our patients and our communities, all of which are deeply important to me. It is great privilege to be President and CEO," said Lynne Innes, President and CEO, WAHA.

In addition to her accomplishments with WAHA, Ms. Innes was selected by the College of Nurses of Ontario in 2008 to become a Nurse Practitioner Examiner. In this role she ensures that other nurse practitioners meet provincial standards in the care they provide. She was also appointed one of 10 health-care leaders from across Canada by the Canadian Nurses Association to develop the new National Nurse Practitioner Licensing Exam and test bank in 2017.

Weeneebayko Area Health Authority (WAHA) is the leading health care provider on the western James Bay coast serving a population of approximately 12,000 people. Comprised of hospitals in Moose Factory, Fort Albany and Attawapiskat, and a health centre in Moosonee we also provide paramedic services and outpatient care in communities along our coast from Moose Factory to Peawanuck. WAHA is affiliated with Queen's University.

