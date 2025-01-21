Wagepoint Appoints Neil Carew as Chief Operating Officer to Drive Growth and Innovation

With experience creating value for businesses from $5M to $500M+ in revenue, Carew will help drive operational excellence and enhance service for Wagepoint's 25,000+ small business customers

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Wagepoint , a leading payroll software for small businesses across Canada, is pleased to announce the appointment of Neil Carew as Chief Operating Officer (COO) as the company enters a dynamic phase of growth and innovation.

Carew brings more than 15 years of executive leadership experience, with a track record of scaling SaaS, technology and private-equity backed companies. His expertise in building strong teams and driving growth will play a pivotal role in advancing Wagepoint's mission to help empower small businesses with payroll solutions that are simple, stress-free, and tailored to their needs.

As COO, Carew will focus on establishing scalable systems, streamlining operations, and fostering collaboration across teams to support Wagepoint's growth strategy. A champion of customer-centric innovation, he will work closely with the team to ensure that uplifting small businesses remains at the core of every decision. This includes enhancing onboarding, support, and retention efforts to deliver a seamless, high quality customer experience.

"I'm honored to join Wagepoint during such an exciting time in the market," said Carew. "Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and Wagepoint is positioned to support their success with innovative payroll solutions that simplify their operations. With a strong foundation of over 25,000 customers as of Q3'2024 and an exceptional team, I believe we have a tremendous opportunity to be a leader in the market, delivering smarter, more seamless tools that empower small businesses to thrive. I'm excited to help drive innovation, enhance the customer experience, and aim to achieve meaningful growth as we expand Wagepoint's impact across Canada and beyond."

Carew has worked extensively with businesses ranging from $5M to over $500M in revenue, creating value through enhanced customer experiences, operational improvements, and strategic growth initiatives. As an operating partner at two private equity firms, he partnered with many portfolio companies to help drive efficiencies, refine go-to-market strategies, and build strong teams. His expertise in operational value creation and fostering sustainable growth has contributed to numerous successful exits, establishing his reputation as a trusted leader in strategic execution and business transformation.

"Neil's expertise in operational leadership and his passion for helping businesses scale make him a perfect addition to the Wagepoint team," said Rick Essex, Managing Director at PSG Equity, Wagepoint's majority shareholder. "We're confident that his leadership will help further our mission to empower small businesses with the tools they need to succeed."

About Wagepoint

Wagepoint is a fintech company on a mission to simplify payroll – and maybe even dare to make it delightful. Our online software was created just for small businesses, automating the most time-consuming parts of payroll – like calculating wages and reporting on taxes – so that our customers can get back to doing what they love most. Backed by a friendly team, Wagepoint is always supportive, never stuffy and refreshingly human. Founded in 2012, we make payroll magic happen for more than 25,000 small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers across Canada. Visit www.wagepoint.com to learn more or connect with us @Wagepoint.

About PSG Equity

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities and build strong teams. Having backed over 140 companies and facilitated over 500 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Madrid, Paris and Tel-Aviv. For more information, visit www.psgequity.com .

