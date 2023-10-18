W NETWORK PRESENTS HALLMARK CHANNEL'S COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS FEATURING ITS BIGGEST HOLIDAY MOVIE LINEUP WITH OVER 40 PREMIERES

This Year's Merry Movie Titles Star Hallmark Channel Fan Favourites Including Brittany Bristow, Lacey Chabert, Bethany Joy Lenz, Jonathan Bennett, Nikki DeLoach and Teri Hatcher

Let It Stream, Let It Stream, Let It Stream! All 44 Premieres and More Than 150 Library Holiday Movie Titles Will Be Available on W Network Live and On-Demand with STACKTV

W Network's Movie Date Hosted by HGTV Canada's Sarah Keenleyside, Media Personality Brittnee Blair and Food Network Canada's Noah Cappe Dishes Up Festive Segments With Guest Experts in the Design, Food and Lifestyle Space

In the Spirit of Giving, W Network Will Be Available On a National Free Preview From November 1 to November 30

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Crack open the eggnog because W Network is toasting its most anticipated seasonal event, Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas. Delivering viewers its biggest holiday haul yet, the magic begins on Friday, October 20 with the first of 44 dazzling new movie premieres. Then, beginning Wednesday, November 1, W Network will deck the halls as the full schedule event officially kicks off with premieres every Wednesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT. That's more premieres more days of week than ever before. For a sweet taste of the beloved holiday programming event of the year, W Network will be available on National Free Preview from November 1 to November 30. Please check local listings for additional information.

"It truly is the most wonderful time of the year as W Network transforms into Canada's holiday movie destination through Corus' longstanding partnership with Hallmark Channel," said Troy Reeb, Executive Vice President, Broadcast Networks, Corus Entertainment. "At a time when other channels and streaming services are facing a lack of new, original scripted content, W Network is proud to deliver more brand new, feel-good festive movies than ever before, and over 400 hours of holiday content on STACKTV, proving once again that W Network owns the holiday season!"

As a perennial fan-favourite yuletide tradition, reaching almost 12 million Canadians last year*, Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas continuously places W Network as the #1 entertainment specialty station among A25-54 and F25-54 during the programming event**.

For those who can't get enough of the joyous festivities, W Network's Movie Date returns this holiday season as the perfect companion content to Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas lineup. Hosts Sarah Keenleyside (HGTV Canada's Backyard Builds), Brittnee Blair (model and TV host), and Noah Cappe (Food Network Canada's Carnival Eats) will welcome guest experts to help get viewers in the holiday spirit, spreading cheer with lifestyle segments in holiday decor, gift giving, entertaining, festive food and more. From wreath-making DIYs, to Christmas tree décor trends, and holiday baking essentials, W Network's Movie Date has audiences covered this holiday season.

Viewers can look forward to seeing their favourite stars returning in all-new holiday movies, including Lacey Chabert who stars in both A Merry Scottish Christmas and Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up and brings her Hallmark Christmas movie count to a record 14 films. This year's event will also feature Teri Hatcher in two brand new holiday movies, Christmas at the Chalet and How to Fall in Love by Christmas. Other familiar faces helping fans celebrate the holidays include Benjamin Ayres, Katherine Barrell, Catherine Bell, Jonathan Bennett, Krystal Joy Brown, Warren Christie, Cindy Busby, Erin Cahill, Paul Campbell, Nikki DeLoach, James Denton, Brooke D'Orsay, Jaicy Elliot, Brennan Elliott, Tyler Hynes, Dan Jeannotte, Hunter King, Bethany Joy Lenz, Luke Macfarlane, Chandler Massey, Niall Matter, Barbara Niven, Ryan Paevey, Janel Parrish, Brendan Penny, Kristoffer Polaha, Michael Rady, Marcus Rosner, Ronnie Rowe Jr., Jessy Schram, Kimberley Sustad, Andrew Walker, Victor Webster and more.

Also helping light up the season this year are new talent Hallmark is thrilled to welcome to the family, including Chris Carmack, Erica Cerra, Jonathan Frakes, Mark Ghanimé, Humberly Gonzalez, Bryan Greenberg, Rick Hoffman, Grace Leer, Vic Michaelis, Mishael Morgan, William Moseley, Jim O'Heir, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Robert Picardo, Phylicia Rashad, Juan Reidinger, Vincent Rodriguez III, Emily Tennant and Julie Warner and among others.

Featuring titles from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Lifetime and UPTV, W Network's holly jolly schedule features an incredible 30 Canadian productions. Without further ado, see the W Network's 2023 movie premiere schedule below. For the most up-to-date schedule and for more information about this year's movies, please visit wnetwork.com.

Checkin' It Twice – Friday, October 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Kim Matula and Kevin McGarry*

Where Are You, Christmas? – Saturday, October 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Lyndsy Fonseca, Michael Rady, Jim O'Heir, Julie Warner

Ms. Christmas Comes to Town – Thursday, October 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Starring Erica Durance*, Brennan Elliott*, Barbara Niven

Christmas by Design – Friday, October 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Rebecca Dalton*, Jonathan Keltz

Mystic Christmas – Sunday, October 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Jessy Schram, Chandler Massey, Patti Murin, William R. Moses

Joyeux Noel – Sunday, October 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Jaicy Elliot, Brant Daugherty

Christmas at the Chalet – Wednesday, November 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT – Corus Exclusive

Starring Teri Hatcher, William deVry*

My Christmas Guide – Thursday, November 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Starring Amber Marshall*, Ben Mehl

Flipping for Christmas – Friday, November 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Ashley Newbrough, Marcus Rosner*

Never Been Chris'd – Saturday, November 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Janel Parrish, Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes, Tyler Hynes*

The Santa Summit – Sunday, November 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Hunter King, Benjamin Hollingsworth*

Merry Mystery Christmas – Wednesday, November 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT – Corus Exclusive

Starring Brittany Bristow*, Olivier Renaud*, Eliza King*, Justin Nurse*

Mystery on Mistletoe Lane – Thursday, November 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Starring Erica Cerra*, Victor Webster*

Everything Christmas – Friday, November 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Katherine Barrell*, Cindy Busby*, Corey Sevier*, Matt Wells*

Christmas Island – Saturday, November 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Rachel Skarsten*, Andrew Walker*

A Heidelberg Holiday – Sunday, November 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Ginna Claire Mason, Frédéric Brossier

Home for Christmas – Wednesday, November 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT – Corus Exclusive

Starring Erin Krakow, Kevin McGarry*, Chris McNally, Pascale Hutton*, Kavan Smith*, Jack Wagner

A World Record Christmas – Thursday, November 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Starring Nikki DeLoach, Lucas Bryant*, Aias Dalman*

Navigating Christmas – Friday, November 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Chelsea Hobbs*, Stephen Huszar*

A Merry Scottish Christmas – Saturday, November 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Lacey Chabert, Scott Wolf

Holiday Hotline – Sunday, November 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Emily Tennant*, Niall Matter*

A Season for Family – Wednesday, November 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Starring Brendan Penny*, Stacey Farber*, Benjamin Jacobson*, Azriel Dalman*

How To Fall in Love By Christmas – Thursday, November 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT – Corus Exclusive

Starring Teri Hatcher, Dan Payne*

Holiday Road – Friday, November 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Sara Canning*, Warren Christie*

Christmas in Notting Hill – Saturday, November 25 at 6 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Sarah Ramos, William Moseley

Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up – Saturday, November 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Stephen Tobolowsky, Melissa Peterman, Ellen Travolta, Seth Morris, Jennifer Aspen

Our Christmas Mural – Sunday, November 26 at 6 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Alex Paxton-Beesley*, Dan Jeannotte*

A Biltmore Christmas – Sunday, November 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Bethany Joy Lenz, Kristoffer Polaha

Laughing All The Way – Wednesday, November 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT – Corus Exclusive

Starring Paniz Zade*, Jake Epstein*, Ish Morris*, Mary Walsh*

Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas – Thursday, November 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Starring Shenae Grimes-Beech*, Chris Carmack, Grace Leer

My Norwegian Holiday – Friday, December 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Rhiannon Fish*, David Elsendoorn

Letters to Santa – Saturday, December 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Katie Leclerc, Rafael de la Fuente

Christmas with a Kiss – Sunday, December 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Mishael Morgan*, Ronnie Rowe Jr.*, Jaime M. Callica*

Mistletoe Connection – Wednesday, December 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT – Corus Exclusive

Starring Jessica Sipos*, Markian Tarasiuk*, Kurt Oslund*

To All a Good Night – Thursday, December 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Starring Kimberley Sustad*, Mark Ghanimé*

Magic in Mistletoe – Friday, December 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Lyndie Greenwood*, Paul Campbell*

Christmas on Cherry Lane – Saturday, December 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Catherine Bell, Jonathan Bennett, John Brotherton, Erin Cahill, James Denton, Vincent Rodriguez III

Round and Round – Sunday, December 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Vic Michaelis*, Bryan Greenberg, Rick Hoffman

Heaven Down Here – Thursday, December 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Starring Krystal Joy Brown, Tina Lifford, Juan Riedinger*, Richard Harmon*, Phylicia Rashad

The Secret Gifts of Christmas – Friday, December 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Meghan Ory*, Christopher Russell*

Sealed with a List – Saturday, December 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Katie Findlay*, Evan Roderick*

Friends & Family Christmas – Sunday, December 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Humberly Gonzalez*, Ali Liebert*

Miracle in Bethlehem, PA – Thursday, December 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Starring Laura Vandervoort*, Benjamin Ayres*

Dial S For Santa – Saturday, December 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT – Corus Exclusive

Starring Sarah Dugdale*, Lynda Boyd*, Christie Laing*

*Canadian cast member

W Network can be streamed via STACKTV, available on Amazon Prime Video Channels, FuboTV, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream. The network is also available through all major TV distributors, including Bell, Cogeco, Eastlink, Rogers, SaskTel, Shaw, Shaw Direct, Telus and Videotron.

*Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, Hallmark Channel's Countdown To Christmas (10/21/2022 to 1/1/2023),Ind. 2+, CumRch(000)

**Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, Hallmark Channel's Countdown To Christmas (10/21/2022 to 1/1/2023), A25-54/F25-54, AMA(000), CDN SPEC COM ENG excluding sports, Mo-Su 2a-2a

