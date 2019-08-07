VXI Global Solutions Wins Customer Value Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan

The company built new enabling technologies that improve the entire service delivery process to drive productivity gains and faster agent deployment

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Central American and Caribbean business transformation and customer care services market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes VXI Global Solutions LLC (VXI) with the 2019 Central America and Caribbean Customer Value Leadership Award. With a suite of cloud-based solutions designed to drive performance quality and systematize workforce planning, the company's innovative technology supports agents to achieve the fastest time to competency in the market. VXI drives productivity and competency in agents and managers as its software-delivered toolset blends dynamic technology with rigorous training. Its organic growth globally and nearshore operations in Jamaica and Guatemala help it consistently deliver business outcomes.

"The company's locations in Guatemala City, Guatemala and Kingston, Jamaica are its Central American and Caribbean hubs, giving it the agility to customize deployments for each client across a variety of industry verticals," said Sebastian Menutti, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan. "From end-to-end services to integrations to existing client infrastructure and processes, VXI has experience partnering with both technology providers and clients in complex, multi-vendor, multi-geography environments."

VXI sets itself apart in the market with its experience-targeted design. Its home-grown suite of technology-enabled service delivery and agent lifecycle management solutions include the Talent Match Pro™, which helps employers find and recruit the best candidates; and the Training Simulator™, which provides in-depth practice by simulating the real environment and preparing an agent better than the typical sink-or-swim paradigms. Meanwhile, the Performance Pro 360™ serves as a performance management and coaching tool, steering supervisors toward best practices and presenting them with statistics from an individual agent, in an easy-to-use, cloud-based mobile app.

"We have developed a strong core based on operational excellence and technology that has enabled us to organically build and grow our customer management practice. We are pleased that Frost & Sullivan has acknowledged VXI's core strengths and honored us with the best practices award," said David Zhou, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of VXI Global Solutions.

VXI's processes for bringing agents online demonstrate the fastest time-to-proficiency rates (90 days, typically) in the market. This competency (from the first day in live situations) enables organizations to reduce costs, boost revenue, and deliver an elevated customer experience. Each of VXI's software programs integrates to create a database of successful characteristics and creates a lifecycle mapped with technology tools to support agent, team, and location success. These mapping processes and strategic plans decrease attrition and improve attendance each year.

"The company's diligent strategic planning helps it achieve an exceptional operational record. Each team leader undertakes rigorous training themselves and is engaged early in onboarding and training, creating an environment where everyone invests in each other's success," noted Menutti. "Combining in-house technology, product expertise, and career mapping, as well as optimized operational procedures, VXI Global Solutions emerges as a truly competitive solution provider in the Central American and Caribbean customer care services market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About VXI Global Solutions LLC

VXI is a customer experience company, passionate about designing solutions that augment its clients' business processes to deliver higher revenue, greater profitability, and happier customers. Founded in 1998, the company has 34,000 employees across 42 locations in North and Latin America, Caribbean, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

VXI offers Omni-channel customer care and growth services using technology and tools, including a unified communication platform and purpose-built productivity-enhancing applications that drive higher sales conversion, CSAT, and related key metrics for its clients. Known for its transformation mindset, the company's IT arm, Symbio, offers digital and business transformation solutions that are seeded in its innovation philosophy of co-creation and seamless augmentation.

Contact:

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works collaboratively with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

