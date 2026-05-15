VVT Med Provides Update on Management Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, BC, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ - VVT Med Inc. (TSXV: VVTM) (the "Company" or "VVT") is providing an update with respect to its previously announced management cease trade order ("MCTO") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") under National Policy 12-203 Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults ("NP 12-203"), as previously disclosed in the news releases of the Company dated April 17, 2026 (the "Default Announcement") and May 1, 2026 (the "MCTO News Release").

The Company and its auditors continue to work diligently to file the audited financial statements and related annual management's discussion and analysis for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, as required under Part 4 and Part 5, respectively, of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"), and related certifications of such filings by the Company's chief executive officer and chief financial officer as required under Part 4 of National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (collectively, the "Required Filings"). It is expected that the Company will be able to complete the Required Filings by no later than June 29, 2026.

As a result of the delay in filing the Required Filings, the Company will be unable to file its interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2026, its related management's discussion and analysis, and related filings (collectively, the "Interim Filings"). Under NI 51-102, the Interim Filings are required to be made not later than June 1, 2026. The Company anticipates filing the Interim Filings along with the Required Filings by no later than June 29, 2026.

The Company is providing this bi-weekly update in accordance with NP 12-203 and will continue to provide such bi-weekly updates until such time that it remains in default for failure to file the Required Filings.

The Company confirms that as of the date herein, (a) there has been no material change to the information set out in the Default Announcement or the MCTO News Release that has not been generally disclosed; (b) there has been no failure by the Company in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12- 203; (c) there has not been, nor is there anticipated to be, any specified default subsequent to the default which is the subject of the Default Announcement; and (d) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

The MCTO does not affect the ability of shareholders who are not employees or insiders of the Company to trade their securities of the Company. The MCTO prohibits the chief executive officer and the chief financial officer of the Company from trading in securities of the Company for so long as the Required Filings are not filed. Additionally, for so long as the Required Filings are not filed, the Company will not, directly or indirectly, issue securities or acquire securities from an insider or employee of the Company except in accordance with legally binding obligations to do so existing as of May 1, 2026.

About VVT Med Inc.

VVT is the only FDA-cleared, standalone company offering non-thermal, non-tumescent (NT-NT) varicose vein treatment technology. VVT's catheter-based technologies, ScleroSafe and V-Block, enable safe, office-based procedures with no anesthesia or downtime. Addressing the widest range of vein diameters, VVT's solutions empower physicians to treat both the medical and aesthetic aspects of vein disease via a cost-efficient, simultaneous sclerosant injection and blood aspiration process. The Company's patented technology portfolio includes 55 patents from 14 patent families across 20 countries, providing broad global intellectual property protection through 2038.

For more information, visit www.vvtmed.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the expected timing of the filing of the annual audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

Additional risks are described in detail in the Company's public filings available on www.sedarplus.ca, including the Company's most recent Management Discussion and Analysis. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, events, or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE VVT Med Inc.

For further information, please contact: Erez Tetro, Chief Executive Officer, VVT Med Inc., Email: [email protected]; Investor Relations: Arx Investor Relations, North American Equities Desk, Email: [email protected]