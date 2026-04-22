VVT Med Closes $1,065,664 First Tranche of Private Placement of Units

VANCOUVER, BC, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - VVT Med Inc. (TSXV: VVTM) (the "Company" or "VVT"), a leader in minimally invasive, non-thermal and non-tumescent solutions for venous disease, is pleased to announce that, on April 21, 2026, the Company completed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering for up to gross proceeds of $3,000,000, issuing 4,262,654 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,065,663.50 (the "Offering").

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.375 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to support expanded U.S. and global commercialization efforts, product manufacturing to accommodate anticipated demand, working capital and general corporate purposes. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company anticipates closing a second tranche of the Offering in due course.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid certain eligible finders a cash fee of up to 8% of the gross proceeds raised in respect of the Offering from subscribers introduced by such finders to the Company, for a total of $27,800. In addition, the Company issued to eligible finders such number of finder warrants (each, a "Finder Warrant") equal to 8% of the number of Units sold under the Offering to subscribers introduced by such finders to the Company, for a total of 111,200 Finder Warrants. Each Finder Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.375 per share for a period of 24 months following the date of issuance.

Insiders of the Company acquired an aggregate of 1,731,819 Units under the Offering. As such, this participation constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61- 101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company has relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation. The Company did not file a material change report 21 days prior to the closing date of the Offering as details of the respective participation of such insiders in the Offering were unknown at such time.

The Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Early Warning Reporting

Michal Tisser acquired 1,731,819 Common Shares and 865,910 Warrants under the Offering. Immediately prior to the completion of the Offering, Michal Tisser owned or exercised control or direction over 5,312,179 Common Shares and 2,081,984 Common Share purchase warrants, representing 7.79% and 10.84% of the outstanding Common Shares of the Company on an undiluted and partially diluted basis, respectively. After completion of the Offering, Michal Tisser owns or exercises control or direction over 7,043,998 Common Shares and 2,947,894 Common Share purchase warrants, representing 9.72% and 13.78% of the outstanding Common Shares of the Company on an undiluted and partially diluted basis, respectively.

The acquisition of the securities described above was completed for investment purposes. Depending on the market and other conditions, Michal Tisser may from time to time in the future increase or decrease the ownership, control or direction over securities of the Company, through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.

In satisfaction of the requirements of Multilateral Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, an early warning report respecting the acquisition of securities by Michal Tisser will be filed under the Company's SEDAR+ Profile at www.sedarplus.ca. To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by Michal Tisser, please contact the Company at [email protected] or refer to SEDAR+ under the Company's profile.

About VVT Med Inc.

VVT is the only FDA-cleared, standalone company offering non-thermal, non-tumescent (NT-NT) varicose vein treatment technology. VVT's catheter-based technologies, ScleroSafe and V-Block, enable safe, office-based procedures with no anesthesia or downtime. Addressing the widest range of vein diameters, VVT's solutions empower physicians to treat both the medical and aesthetic aspects of vein disease via a cost-efficient, simultaneous sclerosant injection and blood aspiration process. The Company's patented technology portfolio includes 55 patents from 14 patent families across 20 countries, providing broad global intellectual property protection through 2038.

For more information, visit www.vvtmed.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the completion of additional tranches of the Offering, the use of proceeds from the Offering, and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations regarding future events, including successful execution of distribution and commercialization agreements, continued physician adoption of ScleroSafe™ and V-Block™, the availability of insurance and Medicaid reimbursement, the Company's ability to expand sales efforts in the United States and internationally, access to sufficient capital, and receipt of required regulatory approvals including TSX Venture Exchange approval for the Offering.

These statements reflect management's current views and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Risks include, but are not limited to: failure to achieve anticipated revenue or market penetration under distribution agreements; delays in or inability to expand U.S. sales efforts; changes in reimbursement policies or healthcare regulations; physician adoption may not continue as projected; operational and financial risks, including the need for additional financing; competitive pressures and technological changes in the medical device industry; the Company's ability to complete additional tranches of the Offering on the terms described or at all; and general economic conditions and market volatility affecting the Company's securities.

Additional risks are described in detail in the Company's public filings available on www.sedarplus.ca, including the Company's most recent Management Discussion and Analysis. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, events, or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE VVT MED INC.

For further information, please contact: Erez Tetro, Chief Executive Officer, VVT Med Inc., Email: [email protected]; Jeff Maser, I3 Capital, Email: [email protected], https://i3-capital.com/vvt-medical-inc