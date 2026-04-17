VVT Med Announces Application for Management Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, BC, April 17, 2026 /CNW/ - VVT Med Inc. (TSXV: VVTM) (the "Company" or "VVT"), announces that it has made an application to the British Columbia Securities Commission to approve a temporary management cease trade order (the "MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults ("NP 12-203"), which, if granted, will prohibit trading in securities of the Company by the chief executive officer and chief financial officer of the Company until such time as the Required Filings (as defined below) and all continuous disclosure requirements have been filed by the Company, and the MCTO has been lifted. During the period in which the MCTO is effective, the general public, who are not insiders of the Company, will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed securities. The MCTO application has been made, but there is no guarantee or assurance that the MCTO will be granted.

The Company expects that it will be unable to file its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, together with the related management's discussion and analysis and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certifications (collectively, the "Required Filings"), on or before the April 30, 2026 filing deadline (the "Filing Deadline").

The anticipated delay in filing the Required Filings is due to external circumstances beyond the Company's control. While the Company has worked diligently to meet its continuous disclosure obligations, the ongoing armed conflict in the Middle East has caused significant disruptions to the operational and administrative processes required to finalize the Company's annual reporting and audit. These regional challenges, which include restricted access to essential resources and personnel availability at the Company and various service providers in Israel, have necessitated an extension of the reporting timeline.

The Company remains committed to completing the filing as soon as practicable. The Company wishes to clarify that this delay is purely administrative in nature, does not arise from any disagreement with its auditors, and there are no material uncertainties regarding the Company's financial position. The Company anticipates that it will be in a position to remedy the default by filing the Required Filings on or before June 30, 2026. The MCTO will be in effect until the Required Filings are completed.

In accordance with NP 12‑203, the Company will provide bi‑weekly status updates by way of news releases for so long as the Required Filings remain outstanding. The Company does not anticipate any additional specified defaults under NP 12‑203.

About VVT Med Inc.

VVT is the only FDA-cleared, standalone company offering non-thermal, non-tumescent (NT-NT) varicose vein treatment technology. VVT's catheter-based technologies, ScleroSafe and V-Block, enable safe, office-based procedures with no anesthesia or downtime. Addressing the widest range of vein diameters, VVT's solutions empower physicians to treat both the medical and aesthetic aspects of vein disease via a cost-efficient, simultaneous sclerosant injection and blood aspiration process. The Company's patented technology portfolio includes 55 patents from 14 patent families across 20 countries, providing broad global intellectual property protection through 2038.

For more information, visit www.vvtmed.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the expected timing of the filing of the annual audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

Additional risks are described in detail in the Company's public filings available on www.sedarplus.ca, including the Company's most recent Management Discussion and Analysis. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, events, or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE VVT MED INC.

For further information, please contact: Erez Tetro, Chief Executive Officer, VVT Med Inc., Email: [email protected]; Jeff Maser, I3 Capital, Email: [email protected], https://i3-capital.com/vvt-medical-inc