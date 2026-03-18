VVT Med Announces Private Placement of Units

VANCOUVER, BC, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - VVT Med Inc. (TSXV: VVTM) (the "Company" or "VVT"), a leader in minimally invasive, non-thermal and non-tumescent solutions for venous disease, is pleased to announce its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 12,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.375 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to support expanded U.S. and global commercialization efforts, product manufacturing to accommodate anticipated demand, working capital and general corporate purposes. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Offering in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About VVT Med Inc.

VVT is the only FDA-cleared, standalone company offering non-thermal, non-tumescent (NT-NT) varicose vein treatment technology. VVT's catheter-based technologies, ScleroSafe and V-Block, enable safe, office-based procedures with no anesthesia or downtime. Addressing the widest range of vein diameters, VVT's solutions empower physicians to treat both the medical and aesthetic aspects of vein disease via a cost-efficient, simultaneous sclerosant injection and blood aspiration process. The Company's patented technology portfolio includes 55 patents from 14 patent families across 20 countries, providing broad global intellectual property protection through 2038.

For more information, visit www.vvtmed.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the completion of the Offering, the use of proceeds from the Offering, and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations regarding future events, including successful execution of distribution and commercialization agreements, continued physician adoption of ScleroSafe™ and V-Block™, the availability of insurance and Medicaid reimbursement, the Company's ability to expand sales efforts in the United States and internationally, access to sufficient capital, and receipt of required regulatory approvals including TSX Venture Exchange approval for the Offering.

These statements reflect management's current views and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Risks include, but are not limited to: failure to achieve anticipated revenue or market penetration under distribution agreements; delays in or inability to expand U.S. sales efforts; changes in reimbursement policies or healthcare regulations; physician adoption may not continue as projected; operational and financial risks, including the need for additional financing; competitive pressures and technological changes in the medical device industry; the Company's ability to complete the Offering on the terms described or at all; and general economic conditions and market volatility affecting the Company's securities.

Additional risks are described in detail in the Company's public filings available on www.sedarplus.ca, including the Company's most recent Management Discussion and Analysis. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, events, or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE VVT MED INC.

For further information, please contact: Erez Tetro, Chief Executive Officer, VVT Med Inc., Email: [email protected]; Jeff Maser, I3 Capital, Email: [email protected], https://i3-capital.com/vvt-medical-inc