VuSpex Selected as the Virtual Inspection Software Provider for Tyler Technologies' Enterprise Permitting & Licensing Solution

WATSONVILLE, Calif., May 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- VuSpex, the leading provider of integrated virtual inspection software, today announced its selection as the virtual inspection solution for Tyler Technologies' Enterprise Permitting & Licensing product. This strategic partnership provides clients with VuSpex's cutting-edge virtual inspection capabilities by streamlining inspection processes, enhancing efficiency, improving communication between agencies and contractors, and decreasing inspection backlog.

This collaboration brings together Tyler's Enterprise Permitting & Licensing solution with VuSpex's specialized virtual inspection technology, offering a valuable enhancement to public sector workflows. The integration will provide a seamless and intuitive experience for inspectors, enabling them to launch a virtual inspection from within Enterprise Permitting & Licensing for an allowed virtual inspection type, and automatically attach high-quality inspection artifacts to an inspection or permit record in real-time – even in very low bandwidth conditions. Further, contractors can use the VuSpex GO App to take photos and videos and submit to an allowed record with attachment as a PDF document, automatic notification to the inspector pool, and real-time notification when the inspection is resulted.

VuSpex has established itself as the industry leader in integrated virtual inspection software, creating over 11 successful integrations with the leading Permitting and Land Management Systems. This extensive integration capability ensures that VuSpex can seamlessly integrate with existing technology infrastructure, minimizing disruption and maximizing the benefits for clients.

"We are thrilled to partner with Tyler Technologies, a recognized leader in providing software solutions for the public sector," said Dane Demicell, CEO and Founder of VuSpex. "This partnership underscores the growing importance of virtual inspection technology in modernizing permitting and licensing processes. By integrating VuSpex with Tyler's Enterprise Permitting & Licensing, we are providing a powerful solution that will significantly enhance efficiency, transparency, and reduce inspection backlog."

VuSpex has a commitment to innovation which is evident in its proprietary technology, including two key patents in the field of virtual inspections. These patents address critical challenges often encountered in remote inspections, ensuring a reliable and effective experience even in challenging network conditions. The technology allows for efficient transmission of inspection data, including high-resolution photos and videos, even when internet connectivity is limited or unreliable. This is particularly crucial in rural or remote areas where consistent high-speed internet access may not be readily available.

In addition, VuSpex has pioneered the use of automated language translation between the inspector and contractor when there is a language barrier. Furthermore, VuSpex offers an offline capability specifically designed for contractors. This innovative feature allows contractors to capture photos and videos during an inspection even when they are offline. Once they regain connectivity, these captured media can be securely uploaded and submitted directly to the Tyler Technologies Enterprise Permitting & Licensing system. This ensures that inspection data is never lost and that contractors can complete their tasks efficiently, regardless of their immediate network status, and perform a self-guided inspection without requiring an Inspector.

"Tyler Technologies is committed to providing our clients with the most advanced and user-friendly solutions to meet their evolving needs," said Greg Savard, General Manager, Civic Services at Tyler Technologies. "Partnering with VuSpex allows us to offer our Enterprise Permitting & Licensing clients seeking virtual inspection capabilities a best-in-class solution that complements our robust permitting and licensing platform."

The Tyler VuSpex Virtual Inspections API Connector which enables the integration between VuSpex and Tyler Technologies' Enterprise Permitting & Licensing will be available with the 2025.1 release.

About VuSpex:

VuSpex is the industry leader in providing integrated virtual inspection software solutions for government agencies and private sector organizations. With a focus on innovation and user-centric design, VuSpex empowers clients to modernize their inspection processes, improve efficiency, and enhance communication. VuSpex offers seamless integrations with 11 different Permitting and Land Management Systems, as well as popular platforms like Salesforce, Outlook, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Daysmart. The company holds two patents in virtual inspection technology (with 4 more pending), ensuring reliable and effective remote inspection capabilities even in challenging environments.

About Tyler Technologies:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of integrated software and technology services for the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transpa

rently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 45,000 successful installations across 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including on Government Technology's GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the industry and market in which VuSpex and Tyler Technologies operate. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the successful integration of the VuSpex software with Tyler Technologies' Enterprise Permitting & Licensing product, market acceptance of the integrated solution, and other factors. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

