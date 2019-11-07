TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ -- VUMI® Canada, in partnership with Humania Assurance, is proud to announce that this month will be launching a new product for the Canadian market.

Prestige VIP is an innovative health insurance plan specifically designed to expand the health care options for Canadians while offering them easy access to world renown doctors and hospitals worldwide.

VUMI® Canada partnered with Humania Assurance to launch a unique international health insurance plan tailored to the Canadian market.

Outside of Canada, the plan will work without a providers' network, allowing Canadians to seek treatment with the medical provider of their choice. While in Canada, the plan will complement the Provincial Health Insurance coverage and/or any other employer healthcare plan, allowing them to have more options and the peace of mind of being able to access the best treatment when they need it most.

Prestige VIP is underwritten by Humania Assurance and will be available for individuals, third party administrators (TPA) and corporations. The individual plan will offer deductible options starting at C$250 and a maximum coverage of up to C$5,000,000 per policy year, per person up to the age of 75. For third party administrators (TPAs), the plan will offer coverage up to C$1,000,000, and for corporate groups, coverage that ranges from C$1,000,000 up to C$5,000,000.

Humania Assurance is one the most prestigious and soundest insurance companies in Canada. Founded in 1874, it is a multiple award-winning company that provides insurance coverage to over 200,000 individual and corporate clients.

VUMI® Canada, Inc is a privately-owned Canadian company that is part of VUMI® Group, an international healthcare group that is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, USA and has more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry. The VUMI® Canada sales and operations will be under the leadership of Gino Stirpe CHS, a seasoned insurance executive with a proven career track and 30 years in the insurance industry.

"The wide range of benefits of this new plan and the VIP service commitment of VUMI® Canada, together with the award-winning expertise of Humania Assurance, make Prestige VIP a must-have for any Canadian," said David Rendall, CEO of VUMI®.

SOURCE VUMI Group

For further information: Constanza Traub Director of Marketing VUMI®, Tel.: 786-246-2950, ctraub@vumigroup.com, www.vumigroup.com, www.vumigroup.com

