Vumetric Cybersecurity Has Been Awarded the Cyber Essential Certification

MONTREAL, Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Vumetric Cybersecurity Inc. is now among the select organizations to be awarded the "Cyber Essentials Canada" certification. This initiative was put in place by the federal government in 2019 to encourage and promote the use of best practices regarding cybersecurity risk management.

With this certification, Vumetric demonstrates its commitment to the security of its internal assets, customer data and the confidentiality of its engagements. It also provides an external validation of the company's security controls in place to prevent incidents according to industry best practices.

About the Cyber Essentials Canada Certification

Cyber Essentials Canada is the only government-sponsored cybersecurity certification that can be obtained in Canada, along with its successor the "Cybersecure" certification. This framework is based on the Cyber Essentials standard in the UK, an annual certification intended for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

Cyber threats have become a serious concern for businesses of all sizes in today's digital world. Because of this, investors, insurers, and clients are now requiring evidence that their suppliers or customers have put the necessary measures in place to protect their assets, data, and by extension, their reputation. Cyber Essentials was designed around 5 key security controls that help mitigate most cyber risks that organizations are faced with today. These controls are: Patch management, access control, firewalls and internet gateways, malware protection as well as secure configurations. This certification aims to answer the concerns mentioned above by providing a seal of approval regarding the implementation of these 5 security controls. Learn more about the Cyber Essentials Canada certification at https://cyberessentialscanada.ca/

About Vumetric

Vumetric is a leading provider of penetration testing services in Canada, offering cutting-edge services designed to identify and fix cybersecurity vulnerabilities that hackers could exploit to perform various types of cyberattacks. Vumetric has put together a comprehensive pentesting offer that helps organizations in all industries to comply with requirements and to prevent cybersecurity incidents in a simple and efficient manner.

