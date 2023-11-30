Vulog Unveils Ground-breaking AI-powered Software Platform for Next-Gen Vehicle as a Service Solutions

NICE, France, Nov. 30, 2023 /CNW/ -- Vulog, a leading mobility technology provider, introduces its latest AI-based platform to revolutionize the Vehicle as a Service (VaaS) landscape. This cutting-edge technology enables B2C and B2B mobility operators to achieve operational excellence and profitability, while significantly decreasing the number of privately owned vehicles worldwide.

VaaS is revolutionizing transportation by eliminating the need for private vehicle ownership in favor of a usership model. Vulog is at the forefront with a comprehensive software platform capable of supporting complex use cases.

Key Highlights:

Unprecedented Fleet Management for Optimization and Profitability: Vulog's platform empowers operators to seamlessly implement various shared mobility services across one fleet of vehicles, including vehicle sharing, rental, and subscription models. This innovative approach enables exceptional fleet optimization, enhancing the end-user experience and leading to unparalleled profitability, setting a new industry standard.

Impact on Privately Owned Vehicles: According to automotive research firm Hedges & Company, there are approximately 1.5 billion cars worldwide. VaaS, facilitated by Vulog's platform, holds the potential to significantly decrease the number of privately owned vehicles, ushering in a more sustainable mobility for a more sustainable world.

Environmental Benefits: In 2022 alone, mobility solutions powered by Vulog saved 200,000 tons of carbon emissions. With the introduction of its trailblazing VaaS platform, Vulog will save a projected 3 million tons annually by 2028.

Operational Excellence: Leo&Go Carsharing Profitable in Less Than 2 years: In September 2021, Vulog launched its Lyon-based Mobility Showcase, Leo&Go carsharing, to uncover operational challenges and devise impactful solutions via Vulog's VaaS platform. Offering digital rental and subscription services with a fleet of 400 vehicles, the service reached EBIT profitability after only 21 months in operation, illustrating the profitability achievable through Vulog's incomparable VaaS software solution.

Gregory Ducongé, Vulog's CEO, expresses excitement about the platform's potential, stating, "Our goal is to empower mobility operators with a unified VaaS solution that not only meets the diverse needs of today's consumers but also enhances operational efficiency and profitability, ultimately paving the way for a more sustainable future."

