SYDNEY, June 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- VT Markets, a leading multi-asset brokerage, is raising the stakes for traders worldwide with the launch of the VT Trading Arena — a high-intensity, 10-week global competition with up to USD 1,000,000* in cash prizes up for grabs.

VT Markets Launches Global Trading Competition

Running from 23 June to 31 August 2025, the VT Trading Arena is set to be one of the standout events of the year and a centrepiece of VT Markets' 10th anniversary celebration. Open to traders of all levels, the VT Arena offers a world-class competitive stage where participants can test their skills, sharpen their strategies, and compete for global recognition, exclusive rewards, and their share of one of the largest prize pools in the industry.

With a total prize pool of USD 1,000,000, the competition is divided into two tiers to cater to all experience levels. The Beginner Tier prize pool stands at USD 300,000, whereas the Advanced Tier is allocated USD 700,000. This tiered structure allows traders to compete within their skill range while still aiming for their respective top prize.

In addition to the main prize pool, participants can win extra cash prizes, including a grand prize of USD 10,000 for the top trader every 5 weeks. The second-place finisher will receive USD 7,000, and third place will earn USD 3,000, providing multiple opportunities to win beyond the main prizes.

To participate, traders simply need to open a VT Markets account, deposit a minimum of USD 1,000 and meet the competition's minimum trade requirements to qualify. Each eligible deposit earns one spin on the prize wheel, offering even more chances to win attractive prizes such as USD1,000 in cash, trading vouchers, hospitality tickets to exclusive match and race days, and more.

The global trading competition is designed not only to offer a thrilling experience, but also to foster a sense of community among traders worldwide. With a decade of innovation behind it, VT Markets is using this milestone moment to transform the trading experience — turning it into a global avenue of ambition, excellence, and opportunity.

For full details on how to participate, eligibility requirements, and the full list of prizes, please visit: https://vttradingarena.com/

*Terms and Conditions apply.

About VT Markets

VT Markets is a regulated multi-asset broker with a presence in over 160 countries as of today. It has earned numerous international accolades including Best Online Trading and Fastest Growing Broker. In line with its mission to make trading accessible to all, VT Markets offers comprehensive access to over 1,000 financial instruments and clients benefit from a seamless trading experience via its award-winning mobile application.

For more information, please visit the official VT Markets website or email us at [email protected]. Alternatively, follow VT Markets on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

