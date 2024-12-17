VRCORE and NASA Bring the International Space Station to Schools

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - VRCORE Education, a leader in virtual reality learning, has partnered with the International Space Station National Laboratory (ISSNL) to introduce "ISS: Curiosity in Orbit," an innovative VR experience that transforms school gymnasiums into immersive space labs. Funded by the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS), this initiative allows students to virtually explore space environments, conduct experiments, and solve real-world problems—all without leaving their schools.CASIS manages the ISSNL through a cooperative agreement with NASA, seeking to utilize the space station to its greatest potential.

Debuting in September 2025, the program is designed to eliminate barriers to STEM education. It initially targets underserved schools across Alberta and Texas, aligning with the ISS Educational Initiative's mission to use space programs to enhance STEM learning and workforce development.

Jason Van Hierden, President of VRCORE Education, stated: "This partnership with ISSNL breaks traditional barriers to space-related education, offering students a unique opportunity to explore science and innovation. It's more than an educational tool—it's a gateway to inspire future scientists, engineers, and explorers."

Transforming Classrooms, Engaging Students

Through the educational title, "ISS: Curiosity in Orbit," students immerse themselves in experiments across physics, biology, and chemistry, subjects in depth often out of reach in underserved communities. Educators have highlighted the program's ability to remove logistical challenges like transportation costs while providing impactful, hands-on learning. One teacher remarked: "For students, the benefits are immense—being part of their education, seeing it, and touching it makes all the difference."

A Future in STEM

As the aerospace industry faces a growing demand for skilled workers, this initiative inspires the next generation of scientists and innovators. By democratizing access to STEM opportunities, VRCORE Education and ISSNL aim to spark curiosity and create pathways to careers in science, technology, engineering, and space exploration.

Explore the Program

Schools interested in bringing "ISS: Curiosity in Orbit" to their classrooms can visit www.vrcore-ed.com . Grant funding from the ISSNL covers costs for the first participating schools, but space is limited for early bookings.

About VRCORE Education

VRCORE creates immersive VR learning experiences using HTC's Focus Series hardware, bringing science to life for students worldwide.

