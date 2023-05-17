VQA Wines of Ontario is heading to the city with a Pop-Up at Toronto's Union Station

TORONTO, May 16, 2023 /CNW/ - VQA Wines of Ontario is bringing wine country to the city with a Pop-Up at Toronto's Union Station. From May 17 to June 10, visitors can sample and shop at the VQA Wines of Ontario storefront located in the lower level of Union Station along the Front Street Promenade. It's the perfect place to pick up a bottle of VQA wine and get inspired to plan a summer retreat to Ontario's wine country!

The Pop-Up features 42 wineries from across Ontario's wine regions including the Niagara Escarpment, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Lake Erie North Shore, Prince Edward County and the Emerging Regions.

VQA Ambassadors will be pouring a selection of eight VQA wines each day, including sparkling, rosé, white and red, and will help guide guests on their pursuit to finding new go-to VQA wines for summer. For those longing for a summer escape, copies of the 2023/24 Wine Country Ontario Travel Guide will be available for visitors to take and plan their next wine country adventure.

In addition, there will be two featured wineries on-site each day featuring samples of VQA wines available exclusively at the winery. Buying VQA wines has never been easier, as visitors have the opportunity to purchase bottles of these wines to enjoy at home.

Throughout the 24-days of VQA in the city, VQA Wines of Ontario has a number of exciting things in store for visitors, including:

Three amazing giveaways

The grand prize winner will receive a Wine Country Ontario Getaway and a VQA Wines of Ontario x YETI cooler prize package.

Two lucky winners will each receive VQA Wines of Ontario x YETI cooler prize packages.

Full contest details are available on winecountryontario.ca.

The Sparkling Winos will also be popping by to share their love of Ontario VQA sparkling on Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27 . Visitors won't want to miss out on the opportunity to connect with Mike and Jeff to learn about all things VQA bubbly (and beyond!) and to pick up a copy of their book Life is the Bubbles.

"VQA Wines of Ontario is thrilled to bring a taste of wine country to the heart of Toronto with our Pop-Up at Union Station," said Sylvia Augaitis, Executive Director at the Wine Marketing Association of Ontario. "This is a unique opportunity for Torontonians to experience exciting, cool climate Ontario VQA wines available right in our own backyard."

The VQA Spring Pop-Up at Union Station will be open Monday to Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. from Wednesday, May 17 to Sunday, June 10 (closed on Victoria Day – Monday, May 22). This event offers commuters an exciting opportunity to discover new local VQA wines and wineries — and plan their next adventure in wine country.

For more information on VQA Pop-Ups throughout the summer, visit winecountryontario.ca or follow @winecountryont on social media.

About the Wine Marketing Association of Ontario :

The Wine Marketing Association of Ontario is dedicated to promoting the VQA wines of Ontario – both the vintners and the unique qualities of our authentic VQA wines that are made exclusively from 100% Ontario-grown grapes. Wine Country Ontario is dedicated to promoting Ontario's wine-growing regions – from the wines and wineries themselves to the complete experience of each destination: local cuisine, year-round activities and warm hospitality. Wine Country Ontario is a brand trademark of the Wine Marketing Association of Ontario.

