HALIFAX, NS, July 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) announced that its subsidiary, Voyageur Aviation Corp. ('Voyageur'), has added ATR 42 and 72 aircraft types to its product offering, further diversifying Chorus' business and cross-company support capabilities.

"The growth momentum for Voyageur Avparts continues," said Gary Gilbert, Vice President Avparts, Voyageur. "Expanding our parts sales and provisioning with ATR components was a logical next move for Voyageur, especially given Chorus' recent acquisition of Falko Regional Aircraft - further bolstering Chorus' position as a premier full-service provider in regional aviation. We are fortunate to capitalize on our companies' synergies to further support regional aircraft customers at every stage of an aircraft's lifecycle."

Voyageur's Avparts division specializes in Used Serviceable Material ('USM') support for regional aircraft types, including Bombardier/Mitsubishi CRJ, De Havilland Dash 8, and ATR. Core services include parts sale and provisioning, component repair and overhaul management, inventory leasing and consignment programs, and aircraft end-of-life and disassembly.

About Voyageur Aviation Corp.

Voyageur is an integrated provider of specialized aviation services, including contract flying operations both internationally and domestically, and offers advanced engineering and maintenance capabilities. Headquartered in North Bay, Ontario, Voyageur delivers innovative solutions to customers with unique aviation requirements and operates under the core principles of comprehensive safety management, quality assurance, and client-dedicated solutions. www.voyav.com

About Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Chorus is an integrated provider of regional aviation solutions, including asset management services. Its principal subsidiaries are: Falko Regional Aircraft, the world's largest asset manager and aircraft lessor focused solely on the regional aircraft leasing segment; Jazz Aviation, the sole provider of regional air services to Air Canada; and Voyageur Aviation, a provider of specialty air charter, aircraft modification, and parts provisioning services to regional aviation customers around the world. Together, Chorus' subsidiaries provide support services that encompass every stage of a regional aircraft's lifecycle, including: aircraft acquisition and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and transition; contract flying; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning.

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. Chorus 6.00% Senior Debentures due December 31, 2024, 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due December 31, 2024, 6.00% Convertible Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2026, and 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2027 trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols 'CHR.DB', 'CHR.DB.A', 'CHR.DB.B', and 'CHR.DB.C' respectively. www.chorusaviation.com

