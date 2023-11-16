Voyageur Aviation Corp. Awarded Contract to Upgrade Canada's Department of National Defence CT-142 Fleet

NORTH BAY, ON, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Voyageur Aviation Corp. is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract with the Department of National Defence (DND) to provide several upgrades to their fleet of Dash 8-100 CT-142 aircraft.

The award of this project further strengthens Voyageur's portfolio on special mission aircraft through innovative engineering services, heavy maintenance, parts & logistics support, as well as aircraft operations.

The Department of National Defence, at 402 Squadron in Winnipeg, operates a fleet of four CT-142 aircraft for the purpose of training Air Combat Systems Officers (ACSO) and Airborne Electronic Sensor (AES OP) Operators. The modifications include upgrades to the communications, navigation, surveillance, and air traffic management avionics as well as the replacement and integration of upgraded radar systems including training.

"The award of this contract supports our growth strategy of developing defence programs related to special mission aircraft services," said Carl Kumpic, Vice President, Defence & Government Programs. "We are very pleased to support DND on the modifications and sustainment of this unique training fleet which is an important training component for Canada's next generation of special mission operators helping to ensure Canada's interests domestically and abroad."

About Voyageur Aviation Corp.

Voyageur is an integrated provider of specialized aviation services, including contract flying operations both internationally and domestically, and offers advanced engineering and maintenance capabilities. Headquartered in North Bay, Ontario, Voyageur delivers innovative solutions to customers with unique aviation requirements and operates under the core principles of comprehensive safety management, quality assurance, and client-dedicated solutions. www.voyav.com

About Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus is a leading, global aviation solutions provider and asset manager, focused on regional aviation. Our principal subsidiaries are: Falko Regional Aircraft, the leading pure play regional aircraft asset manager and lessor, managing investments on behalf of third-party fund investors; Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines. Together, Chorus' subsidiaries provide services that encompass every stage of a regional aircraft's lifecycle, including: aircraft acquisition and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and transition; contract flying; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning; and pilot training.

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. www.chorusaviation.com

