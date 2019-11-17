Voyageur Aviation Corp. and Segers Aviation SA establish a regional aircraft parts depot in Dubai

HALIFAX, Nov. 17, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Voyageur Aviation Corp., a subsidiary of Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR), and Segers Aviation SA, a Segers Group company, are delighted to announce the establishment of a regional aircraft parts depot in Dubai, UAE. This exciting new partnership includes a spare parts distribution agreement that will leverage Segers' experienced logistics and sales expertise to sell Voyageur-owned spare parts to operators in the region and beyond.

Under this agreement, Voyageur will be providing a pool of Dash 8-400, CRJ, and Dash 8 Classic spare parts to Segers for sale or exchange. Segers' UAE office has expertise in marketing its own inventory and MRO services to operators in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The two organizations have a long history of successful cooperation and partnership with Voyageur having sent Dash 8 propeller components to Segers' UK MRO, Proptech Aero Ltd for many years.

"We are extremely pleased with the establishment of a regional parts depot in Dubai, which aligns with our vision to deliver regional aviation to the world," said Joe Randell, President and Chief Executive Officer, Chorus. "Voyageur's Avparts division has been on a steady growth path since its inception and is an important part of our ability to provide a full suite of regional aviation support services."

Larry Bayliss, Vice President, Avparts at Voyageur said, "We have long recognized the need to position spare parts close to our customers and to offer commercial support within the time zone. Our longstanding relationship with Segers combined with their proven logistics and sales capability make them an ideal partner."

Peter Clift, Segers Managing Director added, "Our Dubai location, with its many strategic benefits and excellent logistics connectivity, has played a significant role in our success over many years and we look forward to working with Voyageur on this fantastic opportunity. Voyageur's access to, and skill in managing, aircraft spare parts gives us great confidence that we will have the right spare parts available at the right prices to support customers in the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe. We look forward to working with operators to meet their requirements and to discuss longer term support opportunities."

For aircraft part sales inquiries contact the Segers Aviation sales group at +971 4 885 8203 or sales@segersgroup.com

For other inquiries contact Larry Bayliss, Vice President, Avparts, Voyageur Aviation Corp. at larry.bayliss@voyav.com or Peter Clift, Managing Director, Segers Aviation SA at peterclift@segersgroup.com.

About Voyageur Aviation Corp.

Voyageur Aviation Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSX: CHR), a company whose vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world.

Voyageur Aviation Corp., including its divisions Voyageur Airways, Voyageur Aerotech, and Voyageur Avparts, delivers innovative solutions to customers with unique aviation requirements and operates under the core principles of comprehensive safety management, quality assurance, and client-dedicated solutions. www.voyav.com

About Chorus

Chorus Aviation is a global provider of integrated regional aviation solutions. Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Chorus comprises Chorus Aviation Capital, a leading, global lessor of regional aircraft, and Jazz Aviation and Voyageur Aviation, companies that have long histories of safe operations with excellent customer service. Chorus provides a full suite of regional aviation support services that encompasses every stage of an aircraft's lifecycle, including: aircraft acquisitions and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and preparation; contract flying; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning.

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. www.chorusaviation.com

About Segers

Segers Group owns and operates aviation aftermarket companies around the world. The company has a global presence with operations on four continents.

Major business units include Segers Aero Corp, a Rolls-Royce and Lockheed Martin approved MRO in the United States supporting C-130/P3/L100 engines, QECs and propellers. Proptech Aero Ltd in the UK is a propeller MRO working with customers of all types from regional airlines with composite propellers to government users and the general aviation community. Segers Aviation SA in Dubai is a Hartzell propeller Recommended Service Facility, warehousing provider and sales and customer support entity for the Group.

SOURCE Chorus Aviation Inc.

For further information: Debra Williams, (905) 671-7769, Toronto, Ontario, debra.williams@chorusaviation.com

