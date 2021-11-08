Voyager Token Integrated Into Coinify's Global Crypto Payment Platform

Integration increases VGX functionality as customers can utilize it for crypto payments

TSX: VOYG

OTCQX: VYGVF

Borse Frankfurt: UCD2

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), one of the fastest-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, today announced the integration of the Voyager token (VGX) into Coinify's cryptocurrency payment platform, a wholly-owned Voyager subsidiary that provides merchant payment services in over 150 countries.

"The integration of VGX into Coinify's crypto payment platform expands the functionality of the Voyager token well beyond the Voyager ecosystem," said Steve Ehrlich, CEO and Co-founder of Voyager. "Our acquisition of Coinify earlier this year added a global crypto payments infrastructure to the Voyager ecosystem, and we will continue to implement additional ways to maximize this infrastructure to grow crypto adoption internationally."

Coinify's payment system allows businesses to accept cryptocurrency online and in retail stores, and is integrated through payment service providers with over 30,000 merchants globally. VGX joins over 15 other leading cryptocurrencies — including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano — that can be accepted by participating Coinify merchants. Voyager also previously announced that Usio, its payment provider, is integrating Coinify's payment offering. Usio already has an established pipeline of merchants and PSPs ready to accept crypto as payment.

VGX supports the Voyager Loyalty Program, commonly known as VLP, which allows customers to earn rewards for activities done on the platform. The VLP rewards customers with crypto-back on trades, boosted holding rewards, and more. The program has been successful as the number of participants continues to grow.

In August 2021, Voyager acquired Coinify, accelerating Voyager's international expansion and the Company's payment capabilities, with plans to enable customers to make payments directly from their digital asset accounts and fast-track Voyager into the business-to-business payment space.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSX: VOYG; OTCQX: VYGVF; FRA: UCD2) is a fast-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platform in the United States founded in 2018 to bring choice, transparency, and cost efficiency to the marketplace. Voyager offers a secure way to trade over 60 different crypto assets using its easy-to-use mobile application, and earn rewards up to 12 percent annually on more than 30 cryptocurrencies. Through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, Voyager provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants around the globe. To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com.

The TSX has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

Press Contacts:

Voyager Digital, Ltd.

Michael Legg

Chief Communications Officer

(212) 547-8807

[email protected]

Voyager Public Relations Team

[email protected]

SOURCE Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

Related Links

https://www.investvoyager.com/

