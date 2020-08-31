Voyager Expands Leadership Team with New Chief Financial Officer and Chief Communications Officer

CSE: VYGR

OTCQB: VYGVF

Borse Frankfurt: UCD2

Addition of Evan Psaropoulos as Chief Financial Officer and Michael Legg as Head of Communications expands management team as business continues expansion

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), a publicly traded, licensed crypto-asset broker that provides investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets, today announced the hiring of Evan Psaropoulos as Chief Financial Officer and Michael Legg as Head of Communications to expand Voyager's leadership team.

Voyager has recently seen tremendous growth as a company. Through our recent partnerships, addition of tokens (totaling assets to 43) and raising interest on 17 of those assets, Voyager has become one of the most competitive brokerages on the market today. Voyager has also solidified its place as the number one Alt coin destination in the U.S. It is through these achievements, innovation, constant growth, and dedication to our customers, Voyager has quickly established themselves as a premier brokerage for digital assets.

Stephen Ehrlich, CEO and Co-Founder of Voyager said, "We are excited to add Evan and Mike to the team as this is the next step in achieving our strategic growth objectives. Together, with their extensive backgrounds, we will continue to differentiate Voyager's turnkey digital asset trading platform, execute our international expansion and generate shareholder value."

In his role as CFO, Mr. Psaropoulos will oversee all finance, accounting, and treasury functions. Mr. Psaropoulos brings more than 20 years of experience across public accounting, investment banking and strategic finance. Mr. Psaropoulos started his career in public accounting as a CPA at PwC and later transitioned to investment banking in the Technology, Media and Telecom Group at Credit Suisse working on large cap M&A and public market capital raising transactions. Mr. Psaropoulos has also held senior finance leadership positions on the private company side, most recently as the CFO at Global Debt Registry.

"I am excited to join Voyager and partner with a very accomplished management team as we focus now on accelerating the growth of its user base and product offerings with its market leading app technology," said Mr. Psaropoulos. "As a public company, Voyager is also uniquely positioned to be able to leverage its access to the capital markets to help drive its growth strategy."

Mr. Legg will lead communication efforts for Voyager in partnership with KCSA Strategic Communications, which handles Investor Relations and Public Relations. Mr. Legg brings over 30 years of experience in the investment banking industry to help streamline Voyager's overall investor outreach strategy and was most recently the research analyst covering the Company at The Benchmark Company. His career spans both the public and private markets, helping public companies, including Starbucks and Staples, raise over $7 billion of capital during their growth phases. Mr. Legg started his career as the emerging growth analyst at MFS, and has worked for Jefferies, Alex Brown, and Prudential Securities amongst others.

Mr. Legg said, "Having witnessed firsthand through my formal research coverage, the tremendous growth prospects in digital assets and Voyager's management ability to deliver outstanding results to date, I am extremely pleased to join the team and contribute to continued growth success at Voyager."

Earlier this week, Voyager announced the expansion of its Crypto Interest Program and that it has listed the fastest growing new token in the crypto market, Polkadot (DOT) to its platform . Polkadot is near the top rankings of all cryptocurrencies, as reported by Market Cap.

For more information on Voyager Digital, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com. The Voyager App is available for Android and iPhone.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers customers best execution and safe custody on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information and to review the latest Corporate Presentation.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

For further information: Voyager Digital Ltd. Contacts: Media: Anthony Feldman / Raquel Cona, (347) 487-6194 / (212) 682-6300, [email protected] / [email protected]; Investor Relations: Michael Legg, (212) 547-8807, [email protected]; Phil Carlson / Scott Eckstein, (212) 896-1233 / (212) 896-1210, [email protected] / [email protected]