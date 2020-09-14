Voyager Digital to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. EST

CSE: VYGR

OTCQB: VYGVF

Borse Frankfurt: UCD2

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), a publicly-traded, licensed crypto-asset broker that provides investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets, today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference on September 14-16, 2020.

Voyager's CEO and Co-founder Stephen Ehrlich will provide an overview of the Company's business during the live presentation, as well as progress updates, and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

If you are an institutional investor and would like to attend the Company's presentation, please click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com) to register for the conference. Once your registration is confirmed, you will be prompted to log into the conference website to request a one-on-one meeting with the Company.

Event: Voyager Digital Presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 22 nd Annual Global Investment Conference (Virtual Conference)

Date: September 16, 2020

Time: 12:00 pm (Eastern Time)

Location: Virtual Conference can be accessed here for registered conference attendees



For more information on Voyager Digital, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com. The Voyager App is available for Android and iPhone.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers customers best execution and safe custody on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information and to review the latest Corporate Presentation.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

About H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright is a full–service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

SOURCE Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

For further information: Voyager Digital Ltd. Contacts: Media: Anthony Feldman / Raquel Cona, (347) 487-6194 / (212) 682-6300, [email protected] / [email protected]; Investor Relations: Michael Legg, (212) 547-8807, [email protected]; Phil Carlson / Scott Eckstein, (212) 896-1233 / (212) 896-1210, [email protected] / [email protected]