Voyager Digital Reports Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results and Provides Business Update

CSE: VYGR

OTCQB: VYGVF

Borse Frankfurt: UCD2

– Reiterates Preliminary Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Guidance Including Approximately

170% Quarter-over-Quarter Revenue Growth –

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), a publicly traded, licensed crypto-asset broker that provides investors with a turnkey solution to invest in crypto assets, today announced it has filed its full-year consolidated financial statements and Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 and is pleased to provide shareholders with a business and operational update.

Following a successful fiscal 2020, with revenues up over 1,100%, customer asset growth of almost 2,000%, brokerage accounts up over 750%, and a recently completed capital raise, Voyager is well positioned to continue growing its user base, product offering and geographic reach. Voyager is creating the financial services firm of the future, as an integrated digital asset agency broker offering trading on over 50 digital assets with interest on 17 of those assets. Voyager is partnered with other leading players in the digital assets industry - Ledger, Bitgo, and Fireblocks - providing our users with the most transparent, safe and secure commission-free trading platform.

"We achieved strong revenue and account growth during fiscal 2020 and this momentum has carried over into the first quarter of fiscal 2021 as more people utilize digital assets," said Stephen Ehrlich, Co-founder and CEO of Voyager. "We are also encouraged by the recent announcements of large corporates broadening their product offerings as well as investing capital in this space, and believe this is a strong affirmation of growing adoption in the marketplace."

More recently, Voyager announced an advisory relationship with NBA Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady, helping to educate investors about Voyager's industry-leading interest program, offering up to 9.5% interest on various digital assets. As crypto assets continue to receive main street adoption, Voyager is committed to enhancing its product solutions, with plans to add margin, a debit card, a desktop application, and other traditional bank offerings.

Additionally, Voyager recently merged its European operations into LGO, SAS, an AMF regulated entity in France. The merger provides Voyager with a fully licensed European entity to expedite its European strategy and for additional international expansion. Further, Lewis Bateman recently joined Voyager to build out its regulatory compliant international infrastructure in Canada, Europe and Latin America, and to develop additional strategic relationships to accelerate Voyager's growth.

Fiscal Year 2020 Financial, Operational and Business Milestones

Revenue grew 1,159% to approximately $1.1 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 , compared to $87,318 for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019

for the fiscal year ended , compared to for the fiscal year ended Total brokerage accounts increased 750% during the year to 86,000 at June 30, 2020 , compared to 10,000 as of June 30, 2019

, compared to 10,000 as of Grew customer assets by 1,959% to $35.0 million at June 30, 2020 , compared to $1.7 million at June 30, 2019

at , compared to at Completed the strategic acquisitions of the Ethos Universal Wallet and Circle Invest to enhance the Voyager Platform and accelerate our growth

Formed partnerships with leading trading platforms including Market Rebellion, LLC, Sterling Trading Tech and RoundlyX

Started the Voyager Interest Program with 17 assets earning interest

Select Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Highlights and Recent Business Updates

First quarter 2021 revenue expected to be approximately $2 .0 million (U.S.), representing an approximate 200% increase compared to $700,000 (U.S) for the previous quarter

.0 million (U.S.), representing an approximate 200% increase compared to (U.S) for the previous quarter Added the 50th digital asset and 10th DeFi asset to Voyager's commission-free crypto trading platform

Added new institutional offering, expanding Voyager's reach to corporate treasury desks and institutional accounts

Completed a C$5.745 million private placement, consisting of a C$5,326,610 private placement of special warrants and a concurrent C$425,000 non-brokered private placement

private placement, consisting of a private placement of special warrants and a concurrent non-brokered private placement Expanded management team with the addition of Evan Psaropoulos as Chief Financial Officer, Michael Legg as Head of Communications, and Lewis Bateman as Head of Business Development and International Strategy

Voyager expects to file its unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and MD&A for its fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020 on or before November 30, 2020, at which time the Company will also provide an expanded business update for the quarter.

Upcoming Milestones

Voyager expects to execute on the following key initiatives during the remainder of calendar year 2020:

Integration of all Circle Stablecoin platform services into Voyager's service offering

International expansion to facilitate trading in multiple foreign countries

Obtain BitLicense from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYSDFS), a business license for virtual currency activities

Department of Financial Services (NYSDFS), a business license for virtual currency activities Continued expansion of API distribution partnerships

Expansion of Interest program to cover additional assets

Continued listing of new digital assets to the platform

Additional strategic partnerships to expand Dynamic Smart Order Router utilization

Mr. Ehrlich added, "With our considerable progress to date and our recently completed capital raise, we are well positioned to continue our rapid growth in fiscal 2021. Moving forward, we will continue to bolster our platform's capabilities to meet the demands of our growing customer base. This includes launching new products on the Voyager Platform to enhance our users' experience and making Voyager a one-stop destination for investing in digital assets. At the same time, we are focused on accelerating our international expansion by moving into new regions in North America as well as into Europe and Latin America. Over time, we expect to make the Voyager App available to customers worldwide. We are excited about what we have already achieved and look forward to updating our customers and shareholders on our continued progress."

For more information on Voyager Digital, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com . The Voyager App is available for Android and iPhone .

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers customers best execution and safe custody on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information and to review the latest Corporate Presentation.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information: The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances. There is no assurance any of the upcoming milestones listed above will be realized in the manner contemplated, or at all. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

For further information: Voyager Digital Ltd. Contacts: Media: Anthony Feldman / Raquel Cona, (347) 487-6194 / (212) 896-1204, [email protected] / [email protected]; Investor Relations: Michael Legg, (212) 547-8807, [email protected]; Phil Carlson / Scott Eckstein, (212) 896-1233 / (212) 896-1210, [email protected] / [email protected]