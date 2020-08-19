Voyager Digital Ltd. - Exercise of all Warrants subject to Acceleration and Grant of Stock Options

CSE: VYGR

OTCQB: VYGVF

Borse Frankfurt: UCD2

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) announces that further to its press release dated July 10, 2020 all of the warrants at C$.30 that were subject to acceleration were exercised, with such exercised warrants having a value of C$2,428,608. The common shares issued on the exercise of such warrants are subject to a hold period expiring on October 16, 2020.

The Company also announces that on August 14, 2020 an aggregate of 1,750,000 incentive stock options were granted to certain of its directors and officers, exercisable at a price of $0.90 per share for a period of 5 years.

The Company also announces that it has settled certain outstanding debts totaling C$31,635 by the agreement to issue 35,807 common shares of the Company at a deemed average price of C$0.8835 per share (the "Debt Settlement"). The settlement was with a related party, representing expenses previously incurred on behalf of the Company.

The shares issued in connection with the Debt Settlement will be subject to resale restrictions expiring four months and one day following the date of issue.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers customers best execution and safe custody on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information and to review the latest Corporate Presentation.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

For further information: Contacts: Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. Contacts: Media: Anthony Feldman / Raquel Cona, (347) 487-6194 / (212) 682-6300, [email protected] / [email protected]; Investor Relations: Phil Carlson / Scott Eckstein, (212) 896-1233 / (212) 896-1210, [email protected] / [email protected]